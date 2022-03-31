The Dubai Health Authority revealed that the “My Blood for My Country” initiative collected 510 blood units during seven field campaigns it carried out at the “Expo 2020 Dubai” headquarters, pointing to “the increasing community awareness about the importance of donating blood.”

And she confirmed the continuation of the initiative, which is implemented in partnership between “Emirates Today”, “Al-Amin Service” and “Dubai Health”, in receiving donors in different places during the coming period.

The Director of the Laboratories and Genetics Department at the authority, Dr. Hussein Al-Samt, stated that the initiative witnessed an increasing demand from participants of different nationalities, which is evident in the number of people who will donate in each field campaign implemented by the initiative.

He stated that the donors are received by a specialized medical and nursing team, which supervises the registration and allows those who meet the conditions for donation, as well as ensuring that the donation process is completed safely and without any health complications, noting that some donors are rejected for health reasons, or because they have lost one of the necessary conditions for donating blood.

He added that the initiative has developed a plan for its new cycle, aimed at implementing campaigns in a large number of government and private institutions, within a specific timetable, to allow the largest number of participants to support the initiative and contribute to saving lives.

The “My Blood for My Country” campaign is implemented in a strategic partnership between the “Emirates Today” newspaper, the “Al-Amin” service and the Dubai Health Authority. The campaign succeeded in collecting 44,348 blood units over 10 years, through 706 campaigns that included government and private institutions.

The “My Blood for My Country” initiative was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment of the initiative’s launch, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

