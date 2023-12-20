I will never know for sure when and why it all started. I just know that something wasn't right.

Six years ago a psychiatrist diagnosed me with Bipolar Affective Disorder, putting an end to almost a decade of erroneous analysis, which led me to a carousel of medications and side effects that I still suffer from.

In some ways, naming it was a tranquilizer that helped me stop focusing on the problem and its causes, and start thinking about viable solutions.

He was 23 years old and exhausted from blood tests and long consultations. From going from questionnaire to questionnaire.

Some specialists had told me that it was severe depression. Others believed it was a case of cyclothymia, a disorder characterized by noticeable emotional ups and downs that are often confused with 'full' bipolarity.

For my family, accepting this psychiatric condition meant having to change the health paradigm and seek, for the first time, specialized help for the mind.

In this article written in the first person I share my experience, with the hope of creating greater awareness about mental health by speaking clearly and directly about what one feels and suffers.

The first chapter

I am a journalist from Manizales, a city in central Colombia where – as in so many places in Latin America – one of the biggest public policy challenges is mental health.

Although I was a child loved by my parents, who smiled in all the photos, and I would say that I had a peaceful and integral childhood with them and my brother, I spent most of the time worried. Insecurity and uncertainty seemed difficult to face.

I remember having excessive anxiety about my academic performance. I was afraid of many things, especially failing.

Despite this, I was a dedicated student, almost a hopeless nerd. I tried to play soccer, but it was not viable – luckily – because sports have never been my thing due to my obsession with always winning.

I had fun learning, reading the Encarta Encyclopedia and playing the Sims on the computer.

Then, at the age of 15, I left Colombia to study abroad for a scholarship I obtained. I did it alone and, away from my family, I feel like I had no choice but to grow up. It was something that marked me.

Back in Manizales I spent two or three months with very low spirits, altered appetite and little sleep. It was the first warning bell.

However, the clearest signs of my disorder began to be felt a couple of years later, during my university days. The first day of school I vomited in a bathroom. I was petrified and didn't know why.

To avoid thinking about everything that fueled my anxiety, I decided to take refuge in the study and ignored any other signs about my behavior or mood. Paradoxically, studying was my escape route and, at the same time, another source of anxiety.

Inside I felt full of unexpressed emotions and I was slowly getting sick.

Almost no one noticed it, but he spent sleepless nights. Many times, he would try to make up for lost sleep with long naps during the day. He felt like my mind was working backwards.

After talking with some close friends, I decided to make an appointment to have my first psychotherapy session, assuming that this would resolve everything, but the specialist had no choice but to refer me to a psychiatrist.

The TAB and the pills

They had told me that the psychologist “advises” and that the psychiatrist “medicates.” The first appointment was with an unkind psychiatrist, which made me feel bad – or worse.

After an interrogation of about five minutes he quickly decided that I was depressed and that I should take medication. The consultation, as was the norm, could not last 20 or 25 minutes.

He never told me about side effects or explained to me that the success of many psychiatric treatments also depends on psychological therapy.

The pain from the medication was immediately noticeable. She felt great despair, stomach pain, dizziness, even sweating. She had an appetite, but there was no desire to eat. My skin also showed reactions that still cause me despair.

The emotional ups and downs were getting stronger. I could go for months with low spirits and some bursts of hyperproductivity.

It was quite a carousel of medicines. I remember them in all colors and shapes. Some were liquid capsules and others were huge tablets that were difficult to swallow.

In 2017, I was treated by a psychiatrist who diagnosed me with Bipolar Affective Disorder (BPD), which is characterized by two poles: mania and depression.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM V) published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), there are two main types: 1 and 2, in addition to cyclothymia.

TAB 1 is experienced on the ascending curve, with episodes of mania.

It is an extreme emotional state in which a person experiences a significant elevation in mood, energy, and impulsivity and can often involve high-risk behaviors. It can even include psychotic symptoms, such as delusions or hallucinations.

There is also hypomania, where the elevated and energetic mood is less intense than in manic episodes.

BAD 1 may be preceded or followed by hypomanic or major depressive episodes.

There I was, generally, with verbosity and intentions of working tirelessly and then falling into existential despair.

In TAB 2 the opposite happens.

The descending curve implies prominent and recurrent depressive phases, which can also be mixed with episodes of hypomania.

The symptoms of a BAD 2 depressive episode are similar to those of major depression, and may include intense sadness, loss of interest in activities (anhedonia), fatigue, difficulty sleeping or excessive sleeping, changes in appetite, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, and suicidal thoughts.

Among the risk factors that lead to developing bipolar disorder are a genetic background or a chemical imbalance in the brain.

Other situations that can support its appearance are experiencing severe trauma or being a victim of abuse or abandonment.

Knowing the cause of my disorder is still a matter of investigation and my psychiatrist still does not dare to establish what could have caused it.

Side effects

The relief of the diagnosis contrasted, however, with the side effects of the lithium pills I was prescribed.

The weight gain was evident, as were the tiredness, fatigue, thirst, irritated skin and, worst of all in my case, a noticeable tremor in my hands.

My fine motor skills were altered. At meals I tried to never order soup, because I was embarrassed.

Despite this, I found a rapid stabilization of mood.

“Some go after others,” some friends told me. There was also a reduction in obsessions and compulsions.

Things were stable, but something was loose. I felt more sensitive than ever. Anything, no matter how small, could destabilize me to the point of crying or anger.

Perhaps recognizing myself as homosexual could have had an impact and sometimes I speculate that it was a moment that brought out everything I had repressed before.

Some time later, another doctor – whom I came to on the recommendation of the psychiatrist – suggested that it was a thyroid gland problem and recommended that I take another pill for insomnia.

I tried to understand that I depended on medications to be able to “live” stably, but I punished myself by asking myself: but what is all that I am putting into my body?

Many friends and acquaintances told me that this was not necessary, that exercise with its production of endorphins would help me feel well. Others advised that he should change jobs.

My bipolar disorder made me function hyperproductively. I could handle multiple issues at the same time, but it was nothing more than an episode of hypomania followed by days of despondency.

Little by little he learned to see medications as an ally to achieve stability right in the middle: in euthymia.

Be privileged

Now I always carry medication wherever I go.

I have to take three pills every night: an antidepressant, a mood stabilizer, and another that is intended for patients with BAD 1, which is not lithium.

I attend psychotherapy on a recurring basis. It has been fundamental in making a reconciliation with my anxious and always worried 'me'.

Reaching this synthesis has taken me time and a lot of energy. It has not been easy. Maybe the problem, as my psychiatrist once told me, is that people give up on their treatment. It's true: the side effects are very strong.

Also, I am aware that I am privileged to have medication and psychotherapy.

In many cases, people can only access one of the two and not on a regular basis, or they simply do not have access to treatment. There are those who are not even diagnosed correctly.

Mental health needs to be talked about. It is time to demystify visits to psychologists or psychiatrists. In fact, they should be encouraged. When needed they should look the same as appointments referring to emergencies or physiological discomforts.

Today I live a normal life and sometimes feel more stable than anyone.

Although I constantly wonder if I will have to be medicated forever, I recognize that the pills do not stop me from feeling or being emotional, from laughing or crying.

Sometimes I am quiet and other times spontaneous, but I think the greatest gain is recognizing and accepting myself as I am, and the tools I have to act when there are moments of crisis or stress.

I have learned to have faith in the treatment and to feel without fear. To know myself better, to stop to breathe and evaluate, instead of making hasty decisions. To not judge myself for my emotions and not to criticize anyone for what they feel and how they express it.

Although it may sound cliché, a large part of our problems lie in ignorance of what is happening to us or lack of awareness about how we react.

I feel that I owe this disorder many “nice” things, as my closest friends say, who have been faithful and patient squires.

Likewise, it deepened the roots that connect me with my family and made us more honest when talking about our emotions. This TAB has been a guide and mentor.

There is no need to be afraid of bipolarity -or any other disorder- although there is a lack of pedagogy about what it is and how to help people who have it.

Like everything in life, you have to listen more and talk less. Understand and support, instead of trying to flatten the emotional curve with well-intentioned but useless advice.

At 30 years old, I am clear that my bipolar disorder does not define me, even though it has been a great teacher that allows me to know myself in depth.

Instead, I learned to define him.

* According to the World Health Organization (WHO). Before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were nearly 40 million people diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the world.

Luis Felipe Molina R.

Special for BBC News World

Twitter,@LuisFMolina