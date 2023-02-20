Santiago (AFP) – “After passing the mile, my heart felt cold. I felt that something cold was passing through my heart,” confesses the Chilean swimmer Bárbara Hernández, after achieving the record of being the first person to swim 2.5 km in the waters of the Antarctic Ocean.

It was a clear sign that hypothermia was advancing and could cause death, cardiac arrest. But he kept kicking and stroking until he reached the goal: a buoy in the middle of that icy sea at barely 2ºC.

Thanks to this milestone, Hernández, 37 years old and nicknamed “The ice siren”, achieved a new record endorsed by the International Winter Swimming Association (IWSA), which should appear in the Guinness World records.

It was last February 5, at 11:00 local time, when Bárbara Hernández jumped into the sea from a Chilean Navy boat. She was only wearing a normal bathing suit, a cap, glasses, and ear protection. She swam for 45 minutes and 30 seconds.

“It was a super difficult, hard swim. Before completing the first mile (1.6 km), I felt (…) my arms getting heavier, because the blood began to rush. The body (…) prioritize internal organs and the brain. You feel that, that your hands are getting stiffer. But I didn’t focus on that,” Hernández told AFP.

The swimmer had dreamed of this moment for a decade, so she didn’t want to give in. She wasn’t even afraid that some animal, like an orca, would appear in her path. She only spotted a penguin on the way.

VIDEO: Braving the 2°C waters, Chilean swimmer Barbara Hernandez has set a new record by becoming the first person to swim 2.5 kilometers in Antarctic Ocean waters pic.twitter.com/yvS84707mZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 20, 2023



“What scares me is that Antarctica will continue to melt. That really scares me. (…) When I was swimming, one of my thoughts was that. My legs hurt, but I felt strong. I thought: this is not It’s just for me, it’s the cause we wanted to make visible. That gives you another boost,” he said.

Next challenge, New Zealand

The weather was ideal: no wind, almost no waves, and no head current. The danger was in the temperature of the water. Every minute, every stroke, the hypothermia was gaining ground. But he continued until he reached the goal.

Upon reaching that goal, a new battle began: that of recovering its temporary temperature. In a matter of minutes she was lifted out of the water into a Zodiac boat, her bathing suit was removed, she was bundled up, she was loaded onto the Chilean Navy ship ‘Janequeo’ with a crane and taken to the infirmary.

When asked about her biggest rivals or adversaries in this discipline of swimming in icy waters, she replied: “My biggest rival is fear. It’s not people. In a World Cup there are more swimmers, and you’re going to lose some test (… .) But what they can’t beat you is your purpose, and that’s what you define. Fears of failure, of failing people who trust you are my main adversaries.”

This Sunday night Hernández sets out on a trip to New Zealand for his next challenge: swimming his sixth “Seven Ocean”, the challenge of swimming across seven channels or straits around the world ranging from 15 to 47 kilometers. A crown that he hopes to obtain in August, in Japan.