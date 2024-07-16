Rosa Doherty moves the internet with her heartbreaking words over the loss of her beloved daughter Shannen: “My heart.”

Shannen Dohertyfamous actress of Beverly Hills 90210passed away on Saturday, July 13 at the age of 53, after a long battle with cancer. The news was received with deep emotion in the entertainment world and among her fans. Her mother, Rosa Doherty, wanted to remember her with touching words:

“She is my beautiful girl and my heart. Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life.”

Shannen Doherty’s Mom’s Heartbreaking Words: “My Beautiful Girl”

Shannen’s battle with the disease of the century began in 2015, when she publicly revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer. Despite a period of remission in 2017, the disease returned in 2020 with numerous metastases, at stage four. The announcement of her death was given by her agent, Leslie Sloanemarking the end of a long and courageous journey.

In an interview in November, Shannen spoke about her strong bond with her mother, calling her a model for facing life with courage and incisiveness:

“I come from a determined woman. She gave me this message from a young age, like, ‘Don’t give up. You just have to work hard.’ I think I’ve always been a fighter. I was raised that way to be very strong and to be able to do anything I put my mind to.”

This attitude accompanied her throughout her existence, which was prematurely interrupted by the terrible disease.

Shannen Doherty’s passing leaves a huge void in the hearts of her loved ones and all those who loved her. Her strength and determination will remain an example for many.

Rose Doherty expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during these difficult years, remembering her daughter Shannen as an extraordinary person who faced her illness with courage and dignity.

