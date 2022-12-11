Of all the iconic series on television, the public remembers and continues to watch “I dream of Jeannie”. Starring Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Dailythe fiction arrived in 1965 on NBC, in which success smiled at him from the beginning.

Over the years, fame did not elude them, but by season 5, the episode where Anthony and Jeannie get married was only the beginning of their failure. Later, “I dream of Jeannie” was cancelled.

With episodes that achieved great popularity, little has been said about the two moments of fiction: when it recorded its chapters in black and white, and later in full color. The transition from one format to another was not easy and that was revealed by Sidney Sheldon, creator of the series in “Out of the bottle: i dream of Jeannie”.

NBC thought “My Fair Genie” would flop

In the television special, Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman and Bill Daily tell unknown details of the show. One of them takes us to the first episodes of the program, which were filmed only in black and white despite the fact that other series at the time were already filming in color.

“People believed that they were really in the Air Force because, being in black and white the first year, nobody saw that it was all costumes. They were stingy, they spared the use of color,” Daily said.

And he was not that far from the truth. In his turn, Sidney Sheldon mentioned that, while other stories on the network were recorded in 1965 in full color, the managers did not want to invest in “My Beautiful Genius” thinking that it was going to fail soon.

Sidney Sheldon, creator of “My Fair Genie.” Photo: NBC

“That was the first year that television stations recorded in color. I knew that we would go out in black and white, but I was against it. ‘They can’t do it. It must have color’, I said, but, despite everything, the directors commented that it was expensive. I offered to pay for the production, which was around $500 per episode. They warned me not to, but I insisted. There they gave me to understand that ‘Jeannie’ would not have season two. She got to record five ”, she stated.

Being a new product, Sidney Sheldon, along with Barbara Eden, knew that fiction could have a good future, so after the actress announced that she was pregnant, he decided to wait for her.

“My beautiful genius” can be seen from Monday to Friday on Willax TV in Peru. If you are abroad, you can follow it on Pluto TV.