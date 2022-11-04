Of all the iconic series on international television, viewers have a space saved for “My beautiful genius”, a show starring the remembered Bárbara Eden. Premiered in 1965, the series also acted by Larry Hagman and Bill Dailywho brought to life Major Anthony Nelson and Major Roger Healey.

Peru has not been oblivious to its success, since since its first broadcast it achieved great success on TV. Even in the middle of 2022, more than 57 years after its premiere, “I dream of Jeannie” is issued again and its popularity remains.

Barbara Eden’s pregnancy: how did she hide in “My beautiful genius”?

In the documentary “Out of the bottler: i dream of Jeannie”, the creator of the series, Sidney Sheldon, recounted how he hired Bárbara Eden as the lead. “I had in mind a young, beautiful woman with a great sense of humor. At some point Bárbara arrived and the rapport was immediate, ”she mentioned.

After hiring her and offering the pilot to NBC, the network bought the series. But, the celebration would come twice as Eden would find out soon after that she was pregnant with her first child. “How do you hide your belly in a sexy outfit like Jeannie’s?” she wondered.

“I found out the show had been sold, just hours before I found out I was pregnant with my first child. I called Sidney and told her we needed to talk. After informing him, I thought that he would lose my job, but he told me that they were not going to replace me, ”he mentioned in the documentary.

Barbara Eden in the first season of “My beautiful genius”. Photo: NBC

With Sidney Sheldon wanting to have her for “I Dream of Jeannie”, the producer and the interpreter had no other idea than play with Jeannie’s wardrobe. The same more fabric was added to the front so that the belly is not noticeable.

“The camera trick helped too. We shot her from the waist up and changed some of her lines so that there is no problem.

“ I worked on the series until the eighth month of my pregnancy and filmed eleven episodes of the show during that time. Very few know that she was pregnant for the first season of the show,” Eden mentioned.

Barbara Eden and her husband Michael Ansara with their son Mathew. Photo: AP

Barbara Eden was married to Michael Ansara, with whom she had her son Mathew. “We call it our lucky charm baby,” the performer wrote in her 2011 autobiography, “Jeannie out of the bottle.” “After years of trying, we finally had a son, and we love him more than words could express.”

Matthew Ansara battled drug addiction for a long time. On June 26, 2001, he died at the age of 35 from an overdose.