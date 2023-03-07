Although “I dream of Jeannie” ended suddenly and with a chapter that almost destroyed the plot, Barbara Eden will remain the eternal Jeannie for millions of fans. Now, at 91, the actress from the United States —already somewhat removed from show business— has reappeared on networks with a publication on his Instagram accountin which she looks very radiant, which has captivated the more than 100,000 followers she has on the aforementioned social network.

“My beautiful genius”: the photos of Barbara Eden that captivated fans

In a recent post, Barbara Eden posed together with a cosplayer. Although at first the actress believed that it was a normal outfit that the person was wearing, she later discovered that it was a costume for Madison, the protagonist of the horror film “Evil” by James Wan.

“I didn’t even know it was a costume until he turned around. She is disguised as Madison and hers is her parasitic twin Gabriel from the horror movie ‘Malignant’. I couldn’t help but think ‘OMG, and Jeannie thought that she had a bad time with her twin sister Jeannie!’”, It is part of the message that accompanies the images.

Of course, the fans did not hesitate to remind him Eden his time on TV as ‘I dream of Jeannie’ and, likewise, they flattered her beauty at 91 years of age.

” title=”This is how Barbara Eden looks at 91 years old. Photo: Instagram/Barbara Eden ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

This is how Barbara Eden looks at 91 years old. Photo: Instagram/Barbara Eden

“You are immortal, like your character”, “Always her” and “I love you” are some of the hundreds of comments users left on the post.

What happened to Barbara Eden?

Barbara Eden’s career, without a doubt, will have as a great pillar “My beautiful genius”, the hit from the 60s and 70s that brought her to world fame. Post-boom of the beautiful and powerful Jeanniethe actress—whose personal life has had many ups and downs—has starred and appeared in new TV shows and movies, such as “Sabrina, the teenage witch”, “Dallas” and more.

However, she is no longer as active as before in the world of acting. In 2021, she published a book called “Bárbara and the djinn”, which did not mean her retirement from the small screen, but just a new way to connect with the public and teach them other forms of entertainment.

“Today boys are very attracted to technology —and I understand it because it is normal for times to change—, but I feel that it is important that contact with printed copies is not lost and that they live that experience of connecting with the stories in a different way”explained the actress.