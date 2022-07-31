It’s 1965 and you turn on the TV. Do you see? Yes, it’s the premiere of “My beautiful genius”the iconic sitcom starring Bárbara Eden (the famous Jeannie, who we told you about recently) and Larry Hagman, actor who won the hearts of fans in the role of the older Anthony Nelson. While they both brought beloved characters to life, and were hugely successful for it, their behind-the-scenes lives weren’t rosy.

If you are a fan of the series, you will be happy to know that Eden lives a quiet life and away from the public eye. However, we cannot say the same of Hagman, whose death was the result of his strong addictions. His slow demise was a huge blow to fans.

The end of an icon

Despite “I dream of Jeannie” was his springboard to world fame, Hagman had another favorite to elevate his artistic career: the series “Dallas”. In this he played the evil oil tycoon John Ross II Ewing —known as ‘JR’—, whose presence fell in love with thousands since his debut in 1978.

Over the years, the plot evolved and was re-aired in 2012, this time focusing on the ‘JR’ sons and their brother Bobby. But the producers did not count on the fact that they would soon suffer a huge loss: Larry Hagman has died, aged 81.

That November 23, the media reported his sad death due to throat cancer. Still, the devastating illness that caused him to depart from this world was not the only one that had ever deteriorated his health.

According to the newspaper El País, the artist became a great defender of organ transplants after receiving a liver to alleviate the damage caused by cirrhosis, which soon turned into cancer in 1995.

In fact, his addictions had a great impact on his condition, since from a very young age he was a recurring consumer of alcoholic beverages. He drank 4 bottles of champagne a day during the filming of his projects, according to the aforementioned medium.

In addition, drugs were not alien to him. He tried LSD at the invitation of David Crosby and marijuana through Jack Nicholson.

A peculiar final will

A year before his death, Hagman spoke with The New York Times and confessed a particular request for the day of his death.

“I don’t think that’s allowed. But I would like them to spread me out in a field and plant marijuana and wheat and harvest it in a couple of years. Then have a big marijuana cake, enough for 200 or 300 people. People would eat some Larry ”, Said the interpreter in reference to his ashes.

His wish was not fulfilled to the letter.