My band plays pop: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Thursday 6 April 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, my band plays pop, a 2020 film directed by Fausto Brizzi with Christian De Sica, Massimo Ghini, Angela Finocchiaro, Paolo Rossi and Diego Abatantuono. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Tony, Lucky, Micky and Jerry are four former members of the musical group Popcorn, who became very famous in the eighties and then fell on hard times. Tony has been reduced to performing at dubious weddings, parties and ceremonies; Lucky is a hypochondriac employed in his wife’s hardware store; Micky has become a cooking show presenter with an alcohol problem while Jerry is a street artist in the squares of Rome, fighting with the gladiators from whom he drives away the tourists.

Their manager Franco is contacted by Olga, head of security for the Russian tycoon Ivanov, to organize a reunion of the group for a single concert to take place on the occasion of Ivanov’s fiftieth birthday, in St. Petersburg. Initially reluctant to accept the offer due to frequent quarrels, the four finally decide to accept the proposal thanks to the size of the fee: 50,000 euros each. Subsequently, Franco reveals to the group that Olga is organizing a great coup to rob the Russian tycoon’s vault during their performance and they are the useful diversion for the coup to succeed. At this point, the four decide to get ahead of Olga by skipping the concert and stealing the loot before her. However Olga discovers them and starts chasing them, first unleashing a tiger and then her men. Antonio and Luciano hide with the stolen goods (rough diamonds worth €250,000,000) but are discovered by Olga and just when she is about to kill them, Franco arrives from behind her and knocks her out. As they are about to take the car and flee to the airport, a chorus rises from the concert hall praising them, Popcorn.

My Band Plays Pop: The Movie Cast

We’ve seen the plot of My Band Play Pop, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christian De Sica as Antonio “Tony Brando” Holyfather

Massimo Ghini as Luciano “Lucky” Fioretti

Angela FinocchiaroMicky

Paolo Rossi: Jerry

Natasha StefanenkoOlga

Rinat Khismatouline: Vladimir Ivanov

Diego Abatantuono: Franco Masiero

Filippo Bianco: Tony young

Leonardo Ghini: Lucky young

Elisa Nardini as young Micky

Michele De Girolamo: Jerry young

Anna Admire yourself: Mirella

Streaming and TV

Where to see My band plays pop on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 6 April 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.