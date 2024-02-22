For the family members of Laura Porta this is the day of sorrow, because today the first funeral will be held in the city of Pistoia, where she lived and the second tomorrow in Nuoro, where she was born and raised. Her baby, born by emergency caesarean section, is now fighting for her life at the Meyer hospital in Florence.

The mate Antonio Fasanowho works as a prison guard, interviewed by the local newspaper, The nation he wanted to talk about the woman who disappeared far too soon. The man on Laura said:

My son Andrea looks like his mother, he is beautiful like her. There hasn't been a day in these eight months in which we haven't dedicated a caress or a thought to that growing belly. Laura had a normal pregnancy, she had no problems. She was a generous person, more than anything she loved giving to others, it was her mission. Andrea was his last gift, and not only that, because his organs were harvested. We met and fell in love, and now we were waiting for Andrea. He had won the ASL competition and would soon have his job. Everything in our life was coming true. We would raise this son, with all the love in the world.

The story of Laura Porta's partner, after his death

On Sunday 18 February, the woman was in her home in Pistoia. He seemed fine, but suddenly felt ill. Antonio quickly realized what the situation was serious and asked for the prompt intervention of health workers. The latter rushed her to the hospital San Jacopo.

Here they decided to subject her to an emergency caesarean section. They have arranged for little Andrea to be admitted to hospital Meyer and now he is fighting for his life. Unfortunately, her mother didn't make it just a few hours after her arrival. The doctors had no choice but to confirm his condition death. Comrade Antonio, in concluding that interview he said: