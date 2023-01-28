On the morning of the day that I had decided not to use plastic products—or even touch plastic—I opened my eyes and put my bare feet on the carpet. Which is made of nylon, a type of plastic. I was barely seconds into my experiment and I had already committed a violation.

Since its invention over a century ago, plastic has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. It’s hard to go even a few minutes without touching this durable, lightweight, and tremendously versatile substance. Plastic has made thousands of modern conveniences possible, but it has come with drawbacks, particularly for the environment.

Recently, in a 24-hour experiment, I tried to live without it to see what plastic things we can’t do without and what we can give up.

Most mornings I check my iPhone shortly after waking up. On the appointed day this was not possible, since each iPhone contains plastic. In preparation for the experiment, I had hidden my device in a closet. I quickly found that not having access to it made me feel clueless and daring, like I was some kind of intrepid time traveler.

I headed towards the bathroom, only to stop. “Could you open the door for me?” I asked my wife, Julie. “The doorknob has a plastic coating on it.”

She opened it for me, letting out a “this is going to be a long day” sigh. My morning hygiene routine required a complete makeover, which required advance preparation. I couldn’t use my usual toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo or liquid soap, all wrapped in plastic or made of plastic.

Fortunately, there is a large industry of plastic-free products aimed at environmentally conscious consumers, and I had purchased a variety of them, including a bamboo toothbrush with bristles made from boar’s hair.

Instead of toothpaste, he had a jar of charcoal mint toothpaste granules. I popped one in my mouth, chewed it, took a sip of water, and brushed off. It was nice and minty. I liked my shampoo bar.

Following the advice of a blogger, I mixed a deodorant with tea tree oil and baking soda. He left me smelling a bit like a medieval cathedral, but in a good way.

Before leaving the bathroom, I broke the rules for the second time, by using the toilet.

Getting dressed was also a challenge, since many items of clothing include plastic. I had ordered some wool pants, but they had not arrived. Instead, I chose a pair of old chinos. The label said “100 percent cotton,” but there was plastic on the zipper tape, in the pocket, and beyond.

Happily, my underwear wasn’t plastic violation—I’d bought briefs made of organic cotton with a cotton drawstring drawstring instead of the elastic waistband.

For the upper body, I was lucky. Our friend Kristen had knitted my wife a sweater for her birthday. It was 100 percent wool. “Can I borrow Kristen’s sweater for the day?” I asked Julia. “You’re going to make it big for me,” she said.

The world produces about 400 million tons of plastic waste each year, according to a United Nations report. Half is thrown away after a single use. According to the report, “we have become addicted to single-use plastic products—with serious environmental, social, economic, and health consequences.”

I did a tally and estimated that I throw out about 800 plastic items in the trash each year—takeout containers, pens, cups, and more.

I called Gabby Salazar, a social scientist who studies what motivates people to support environmental causes, for advice as my day approached.

“It would be better to start small,” Salazar said. “Start by creating just one habit—carrying a stainless steel water bottle as always. After mastering that, he starts another habit, like taking reusable bags to the grocery store. It’s gradual. This is how you make real change. Otherwise, you will feel overwhelmed.”

It is true that living without plastic is an absurd idea. Despite its flaws, plastic is a crucial ingredient in medical equipment, smoke detectors, helmets, and more.

In many cases, you can help the environment: plastic aircraft parts are lighter than metal ones, which means less fuel and fewer carbon emissions. Solar panels and wind turbines have plastic parts. That being said, the world is overloaded with the material. The Earth Policy Institute estimates that people consume one trillion single-use plastic bags each year.

The crisis was a long time coming. Many date plastic to 1855, when a British metallurgist, Alexander Parkes, patented a thermoplastic material as a waterproof coating for fabrics. Over the decades, labs around the world created other types, all with similar chemistry: They are polymer chains, and most are made from oil or natural gas. Thanks to chemical additives, plastics vary enormously. They can be opaque or transparent, elastic or brittle. They are known by many names, including polyester and dry ice, and abbreviated as PVC and PET.

Then there was a postwar boom, said Susan Freinkel, author of “Plastic: A Toxic Idyll.” “Plastic got into things like Formica countertops, car parts, clothes, shoes, all kinds of things that are designed to be used for a while,” she said.

Then things took a turn.

“Where we really started having problems was when it started being used on single-use things,” Freinkel said. “I call it pre-made junk.”

The avalanche of straws, glasses, bags and other ephemeral objects has had disastrous environmental consequences. The Pew Charitable Trusts found that more than 11 million tons of plastic enters the oceans each year, disrupting the food chain and suffocating marine life.

About a fifth of plastic waste is burned, releasing carbon dioxide into the air, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which says only 9 percent of plastics are recycled.

Plastic can also harm our health. Certain plastic additives—such as BPA and phthalates—can disrupt the endocrine system in humans, says the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Worrisome effects can include behavioral problems and lower testosterone levels in boys, and lower thyroid hormone levels and preterm birth in women.

Early in my day, I started to see the world differently. Everything looked threatening, harboring hidden polymers. The kitchen was particularly stuffy. Anything you could use for cooking was off-limits: the toaster, the oven, the microwave. I decided to go for raw food.

I left my building using the stairs, instead of the elevator with its plastic buttons, and walked to a health food store near our apartment in NY. I brought cloth bags.

At the store, I filled a bag with oranges and apples. I saw that each shell had a sticker with a code on it. Another probable violation, but I ignored it. In the bulk containers, I had nuts and oats. The containers themselves were plastic, which I ignored as I was hungry. I went to the checkout, the time to pay having come. What a problem. I couldn’t use credit cards. Paper money was another violation: although US bills are made of cotton and linen, they likely contain synthetic fibers.

I had brought with me a bag of coins. At the register, I began to stack coins as quickly as possible between nervous glances at the customers in line behind me.

“I’m so sorry this is taking so long,” I said.

“Okay,” said the cashier. “I meditate every morning so I can deal with things like that.”

He added that he appreciated my commitment to the environment. It was the first positive comment I received. I counted $19.02 — exact change! —and went home to breakfast: walnuts and oranges on a metal tray on my lap.

A couple of hours later, looking for a plastic-free meal, I walked to a sandwich shop, carrying my rectangular glass plate and bamboo cutlery. “Can you make the salad in this glass container?” I asked.

“One minute, please,” the man behind the counter said, reluctantly. He called a manager who said he was fine. Victory!

After lunch, I went to Central Park, thinking that this was a place in Manhattan where I could relax in a plastic-free environment. I took the subway, which gave me more violations, since the trains have plastic parts. At least I didn’t sit on one of those orange plastic seats. He had a folding teak moon chair with me. He had been using it at home to avoid plastic-contaminated chairs and sofas.

Back home, I went to get a drink of water. Which brings up perhaps the most ubiquitous enemy of all, one I haven’t mentioned yet: microplastics. These tiny particles are everywhere—in the water we drink, in the air we breathe, in the oceans. They come, among other things, from degraded plastic garbage.

Are they harmful to us? I talked to several scientists and the general answer I got was: we don’t know yet.

I wrote for a while on paper with a cedar pencil, by candlelight. Then I sat in my wooden chair. No phone. Without Internet. Julie took pity on me and offered to play cards. I shook my head.

“Plastic coating,” I said.

At 10:30 p.m., exhausted, I lay down on my makeshift bed—cotton sheets on the wooden floor, since my mattress and pillows are plastic.

I woke up happy to have survived my ordeal and to be reunited with my phone — but also feeling defeated.

I had committed 164 rapes, by my count. As Salazar had predicted, I was overwhelmed. I called her for encouragement.

“You can go crazy,” he said. “But it’s not about perfection, it’s about progress. Believe it or not, individual behavior does matter. Adds.

“Remember, it’s not about plastic being the enemy. The enemy is the single use. It is the culture of using something once and throwing it away,” he said.

By: A.J. Jacobs