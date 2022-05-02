“Nobody heard his screams, maybe he was injured and instead it ended like this”, the agony of the father of the elevator operator Fabio Palotti

After the tragedy of Fabio Palottithe 39-year-old worker who died crushed by an elevator, to break the silence is his father Luigi, in an interview with the newspaper The Republic.

Man arises many today requests that still do not find an answer. Questions on which the police are investigating, to try to reconstruct the death of the young elevator driver.

My anger is all towards those who supervise the safest ministry of all ministries, the Farnesina. How is it possible that no one checks to understand who is staying inside that building? What if my son was a terrorist? Is it possible that who wanders and for how long in the corridors of the dicastery does not occur? The morning I arrived, despite being the father of a victim, they asked for my documents and I was checked on the metal detector. But nobody saw my dead son. I want the truth.

The words of a father, who from one day to the next received the call that no parent would ever want to receive. The son is dead crushed by an elevator, while he was doing an intervention by himself and no one noticed him. His lifeless body of him was found on next day from a colleague who became suspicious after seeing his car in the parking lot.

If someone had noticed the fall immediately and the rescuers had arrived immediately, Fabio Palotti today would still be alive?

Maybe he was injured and that’s how it ended instead.

Luigi today wants justice and he wants answers. He wants to know if his son could have done that surgery alone or if a colleague should have accompanied him. He wants to know if he could have been saved, if someone had noticed the accident immediately. And why the elevator, in maintenance modeYes is moved while Fabio was working.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating for manslaughter against unknown persons and is questioning the elevator operator’s colleagues and employer. There is another mystery about Palotti’s death, his personal cell phone was not found.