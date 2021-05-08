The Ami family increases with the arrival of the commercial version My Ami Cargo, an electric, ultra-compact solution designed to respond to the new needs of professionals in the delivery of small packages over short distances, both in urban areas and on the go within large industries. Citroën has provided, next to the driver’s seat, a modular cargo space that allows the transport of packages, mail, tools or a variety of objects in complete safety. My Ami Cargo proposes a functional storage associated with the benefits of electricity. It offers more protection than a two- or three-wheeled vehicle and is more agile than a higher-segment commercial thanks to its ultra-compactness and maneuverability.

Ami in his ‘private’ version surprises with its interior habitability. This remains one of the main features of My Ami Cargo, ingeniously ‘small on the outside and big on the inside’, it is available for 400 euros more, which is 6,900 in France. Inside, the passenger area has been set up as a space for 260 liter storage that can accommodate a 140 kg payload, obtained thanks to the replacement of the passenger seat with a protected modular box made up of seven polypropylene compartments. A vertical separation screen delimits the driver’s area and the cargo area. It has been placed in a way that allows obtaining the necessary space, as well as protecting the user against possible movements of the load and enjoying the same space as in the standard Ami version.

The modular upper tray that serves as a lid can support a weight of 40 kg and it is planned that its upper part can be used as a true mobile office. A space has been created in it in A4 format to leave documents such as a delivery note, an order list, or a digital tablet. And on the back it has an enhancement to keep the documents placed in this support. Modulable, it can be moved towards the driver’s area to more easily access the storage part from the outside or raised towards the passenger door in order to more easily access the contents of the box from the driver’s seat. As it is removable, it also allows the transport of objects whose height exceeds that of the loading area.

The flat base is adjustable on two levels. It can be raised and locked vertically without affecting the cargo area or positioned horizontally giving continuity to the rear floor of the vehicle. This last position allows longer objects to be transported thanks to a useful length of more than 1.20 m. A series of hooks have been provided to be able to use tensioners or straps to immobilize the most fragile objects.

At the rear, a separate closed space can house objects that need to be in a safe space such as a smartphone or sunglasses, for example. A button allows the opening to be unlocked from the top. Globally, My Ami Cargo has a useful volume of more than 400 liters.

The first characteristic of My Ami Cargo is that it is electric and, therefore, without any CO2 emission. Professionals will thus have free access to regulated areas in urban centers while taking advantage of easy and silent driving thanks to the high torque available from start-up. Its 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery recharges from a 220V household outlet in just 3 hours as easily as a smartphone. It develops a range that reaches up to 75 km, perfectly adapted to short journeys in urban and peri-urban environments. The 6 kW motor makes it possible to reach a maximum speed of 45 km / h.