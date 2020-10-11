When Donald Trump announced that he had contracted Covid-19, Rachel Maddow – presenter of the MSNBC network, considered close to the Democratic Party – was quick to write on Twitter: “God bless the president and his wife … Pray for their speedy and full recovery. For the right-thinking of the center, imbued with Christian morality, it has become fashionable to want to show compassion for a right which has none. As Michelle Obama said, “when they sink, you rise”.

But in 2020, this reflex is more than just a posture. It is a sign, among Democrats, of deep apprehension. Since the shocking defeat of 2016, the opposition party has been convinced that Trump has prodigious political instincts, that he is basically expressing what the American people want. So the president’s illness would not be a manifestation of his self-defeating stupidity, but an opportunity for the right. Could Trump use his diagnosis to show he understands what millions of Americans have suffered during this pandemic? To generate sympathy? Or to show off his virility?

In fact, Trump’s behavior since his diagnosis and his return to the White House contradicts these assumptions. That’s right, Trump hasn’t stopped talking about his good form: “I am a perfect physical specimen”, he told a reporter. Not only can his health condition continue to deteriorate, but he has also behaved for months as if he was certain of losing. And far from showing empathy for Americans victims of the pandemic and the economic crisis, Trump and his allies in Congress have confirmed that they will refuse any negotiation on additional aid.

These actions are not those of a prodigy candidate, but of a draw in politics. It is obvious in the United States that a government which produces concrete legislation (which “does things”, get things done) has a good chance of being re-elected. By turning down a pre-election welfare package, Trump is losing his last chance to show that he can act to improve the lot of Americans. Democrats would have no choice but to support such a project – unlike Republicans, they are not prepared to block necessary programs. Trapped in his own whims and in his party’s ultraliberal ideology, Trump cannot seize the only opportunities he has left.

This shouldn’t surprise us. Donald Trump has no talent for politics because he does not want to rally a majority of Americans. As his ally Senator Mike Lee – also sick with the virus – wrote, “Democracy is not our goal; it is freedom, peace and prosperity… Too much democracy thwarts these things ”. Those who hope to save democracy cannot afford to believe that such enemies understand it better than they do.

Find here all the chronicles of Jacob Hamburger.