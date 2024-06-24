For those who don’t have it on their radar, the series of My Adventures With Superman It has been well received by the public, since it is a breath of fresh air for those looking for the glorious return of this character after many setbacks in other programs or movies. And one of his latest publications in the comic part has given us something to talk about, since a clear tribute is being made to the creator of dragon ballAkira Toriyama.

Through social networks, the variant cover of the official comic of the series has been shown. D.C.in which you can see the main character making a goodbye sign to the readers, which is practically the same as the one seen in the manga of dragon ball where Goku says goodbye to fans until his return to Super. And it goes without saying that the cover of Superman was made by the hand of Pablo M. Necklace in the drawing, and has been colored by Ricardo López Ortiz.

Here you can see it:

‘MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN’ #4 will release an alternate cover that takes inspiration from the final volume of ‘DRAGON BALL’ as a tribute to Akira Toriyama Releasing September 4 pic.twitter.com/kz9SkfLGal — ScreenTime (@screentime) June 17, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the series:

My Adventures with Superman is an animated series that reinterprets the classic Superman story. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the series offers a fresh, contemporary take on iconic DC Comics characters. The plot follows a young Clark Kent as he navigates his life in Metropolis, both as a rookie journalist at the Daily Planet as the superhero Superman. Joining him are Lois Lane, an ambitious and talented reporter, and Jimmy Olsen, his best friend and Daily Planet photographer. The series explores his adventures as they face various threats and discover more about Clark’s extraterrestrial origin. It has been well received for its fresh and accessible approach, attracting both new viewers and long-time fans of the Man of Steel. Its light tone and focus on character building has been particularly praised.

Remember that this TV program is available on MAX.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: It’s good to know that Toriyama has been one of the important influences of great artists in the world. Honestly, it’s a cover that looks pretty good.