This has to do with the moment Clark Kent changes his guise from a Daily Planet reporter to the Man of Steel.

The animated sequence is reminiscent of the one that Serena or Usagi Tsukino uses to transform into Sailor Moon throughout their own series.

You just have to take a look at the video of My Adventures with Superman and of Sailor Moon Space to realize. Obviously, the second one is much more showy and is more arranged.

Instead, the first one that corresponds to Superman has a more serious tone. But it’s really reminiscent of the wardrobe change that appears in many magical girl and other anime. The original style of this superhero is somewhat different.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Before My Adventures with Superman the Man of Steel resorted to a phone booth, turning on himself or even changing at full speed on the fly.

The idea of ​​using sailor Moon in this series perhaps it is due to his appearance. It really is reminiscent of Japanese animation and there’s a good reason for that.

What happens is that it is a joint production in which Studio Mir, a Korean animation house, participates.

Studio Mir is also responsible for Avatar: The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender; recently participated in the second season of Star Wars: Visions.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Just the first episode of My Adventures with Supermanseries available on Adult Swim and Max, so more references to sailor Moon and other anime could appear in the ones that follow.

What is certain is that more than one fan of Japanese animation will be on the lookout.

