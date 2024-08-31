Getting a job as a minor is a really difficult task. There are few companies that can provide employment to this sector with the necessary guarantees because the requirements are not easy to meet. However, this does not mean that With ingenuity and a little help, you can’t make a good living, as one man shared on TikTok.

From his profile on the short video social network, @salesforceforeveryone, a content creator provides various tips to professionals, mainly related to the IT area, which is his specialty. However, in a recent post, he revealed how his 15-year-old brother earned US$1,000 in a week with a simple task.

Basically What the minor did was get involved in the sofa reseller business. which doesn’t involve as much work as it might seem, which is why the TikToker described it as an easy way to make money.

In fact, he said, they found the business opportunity after doing an internet search. His brother found the FlipCouches.com site where they have a guide available to get started in the business since The portal offers a free starter pack with video lessons and texts on how to renovate sofas.

The tiktoker said that The general process is: find the right chair, negotiate its sale, pick it up, clean it, restore it, sell it, ship it and finally deliver it. “It sounds like a lot, but it’s not. You can sell more than one a day,” the website says.

Of course, he made it clear that He helped his 15-year-old brother to be able to participate in the business So he took it with his trailer to pick up the used sofa.

Still, he said he was surprised because when he was his age “There was no way I could make $1000 in a week and he did it.” “all with apparent ease.”

How much money can you make by refurbishing used armchairs?

Although your earnings will depend on the time you spend and the type of chairs you fix, the FlipCouches.com website ensures that A person can earn between US$200 and US$600 for each sofa with this secondary job. that sells.

The portal also mentions that The business is perfect for teenagers, casual workers and those who want a weekend activity.

They also highlight the case of Ethan who bought his first chair at the age of 16 and By the age of 18, he was already earning $2,000 a week.