The sun is shining on the Pietramurata track, the fourth round of the MXGP 2023 Motocross World Championship. And Romain Febvre is also shining with the sun, author of a tough and convincing RAM Qualifying Race, absolute protagonist of the premier class on Saturday. Mattia Guadagnini ensures a good starting position for Sunday, while in MX2 it is Simon Laengenfelder who dictates the pace, even if in the two Sunday heats he will have to deal with our Andrea Adamo and with the Italian public who will push the young bishop of the KTM.

MXGP: Febvre is there

—

What a great qualifying run for Romain Febvre! The Frenchman of Kawasaki made him the holeshot and since then he has never given up the first position in the MXGP qualifying heat. Fast, constant and loose in his riding, smiling in the rear podium before the official interviews, aware of his potential and of an optimal physical shape perhaps now yes, achieved, after a calvary of injuries the year following that crazy season in which he lost the World Championship in the last heat of the last race. Here, in qualifying it seemed to see that Febvre there, chased (from afar) by the Yamaha duo Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux. Since the Swiss did the triple jump behind the pit lane, many have imitated him, even in MX2. Not a good start for Jeffrey Herlings, who remained bottled up in the group, while championship leader Jorge Prado ran into a mistake that dropped him up to tenth position. Febvre will therefore be the first rider to choose the starting gate on Sunday, followed by Maxime Renaux, Ruben Fernandez, Jeremy Seewer, Valentin Guillod, Brent Van donnick, Jeffrey Herlings, our own Mattia Guadagnini, Glenn Coldenhoff and Jorge Prado. Alberto Forato is 15th, Alessandro Lupino 18th, Simone Croci 26th, Giulio Nava 34th, Nicholas Lapucci 36th, Emanuele Alberio 37th and Filippo Zonta finishes with the 40th position.