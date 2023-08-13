The Swiss imposes himself on the Uddevalla track, beating Febvre who had won the last five rounds. In MX2 success of the German Laengenfelder, but the Italian Adamo on Ktm extends his margin on Liam Everts

Federico Mariani

There Yamaha roar again in the Cross MXGP extension. In Sweden Jeremy Seewer conquers the second success of the season, repeating the victory obtained a year ago right on the Uddevalla track. Beaten Romain Febvre, who had won the last five GPs. He smiles too Jorge Prado: the Spaniard from GasGas, winner of race-1, remains firmly in command of the World Championship with a 98-point lead over Febvre himself. In MX2 Andrew Adam launches other strong signals: the World Championship leader makes a mistake in race-1, but triumphs in style in the second heat ahead of the winner of the GP, Simon Laengenfelder. The margin of the Italian on the first pursuer rises to 80 points. The leadership becomes even more solid.

mxgp: race 1 — Good news for Yamaha, which finds Maxime Renaux, absent from eight GPs. Prado signs the qualifying heat, confirming himself as the king of Saturday. At the start of race-1, however, it was Febvre who took the lead, followed by the leader of the World Championship. The Frenchman of Kawasaki, fresh from five consecutive seals, tries to escape, but in the middle of the heat he crashes. Prado doesn’t have to be asked and goes on to conquer the victory in the heats. Febvre limited the damage in second position, finishing ahead of the Swiss Seewer. In the top 5 also a regenerated Pauls Jonass and Glenn Coldenhoff. Sixth Ruben Fernandez, ahead of Alberto Forato, the best of the Italians. The bad start ruined the heat of Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser, eighth and tenth respectively, separated by Mitchell Evans. See also The millionaire that Tigres paid for Florián Thauvin during his time with the cats

mxgp: race 2 — The rain becomes pouring in the second heat. The best start is signed by Seewer, followed by Febvre and Renaux. Only sixth Prado, also preceded by Herlings and Gajser. The positions crystallize, also due to the deterioration of the track conditions. However, there was no shortage of duels: in the final Herlings put Renaux under pressure, but the Frenchman resisted heroically, as if the recent injuries were just a memory. Gajser is also tenacious, defending his fifth place from Prado’s comeback. Seewer, on the other hand, doesn’t have to watch his back: the margin on Febvre allows him to triumph easily. Renaux third, ahead of Herlings and Gajser. Prado precedes Forato, Fernandez and Coldenhoff, while Jonass closes the top 10.

The injury to his left collarbone sustained in Finland forces Jago Geerts to also miss the Swedish round. For the Belgian, the world title is very far away, also because the leader Adamo continues to score points. The Italian is third in the qualifying heat, behind Kevin Horgmo and Liam Everts. In race-1, however, it was Simon Laengenfelder who laid down the law: the German from GasGas dominated from the first to the last lap. Behind him are Everts and the Yamaha rider Rick Elzinga, both growing rapidly. In the top 5 also Horgmo and Sacha Coenen. Only tenth Adam, held back by mistakes and a problem with his glasses. At the start of race-2 Horgmo takes the lead ahead of Adamo and Laengenfelder. With 17 minutes to go, Andrea broke the delay and, with a great overtaking, took the lead, followed by the German on GasGas. In the end comes the rain. Everts snatches third place from Horgmo, who was then forced to retire. Thus completing the top 5 Camden McLellan and Elzinga. The fight for victory, on the other hand, remains open right up to the checkered flag. Laengenfelder tries to attack on the last lap, but Adamo wins in the sprint. A strong message: Andrea is the reference in MX2.

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Swedish GP: FINAL MXGP CLASSIFICATION — This is the classification of the Swedish GP in MXGP:

Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 45 points Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 44 Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 40 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 31 Pauls Jonass (Let Honda) 29 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 28 Alberto Forato (Ita-Ktm) 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 28 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 28 Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 27

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Swedish GP: MXGP CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS — This is the standings of the MXGP World Championship after fifteen rounds:

Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 770 points Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 672 Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 603 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 553 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 521 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 498 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 456 Alberto Forato (Ita-Ktm) 380 Valentin Guillod (Svi-Honda) 281 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 230

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Swedish GP: FINAL MX2 CLASSIFICATION — This is the top 5 of the Swedish GP in MX2:

Simon Laegenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 47 points Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 42 Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 36 Rick Elzinga (Ola-Yamaha) 36 Camden McLellan (RSA-Honda) 30

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Swedish GP: MX2 CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the top 5 of the World Cup:

Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 663 points Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 583 Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 559 Simon Laegenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 546 Kay de Wolf (Ola Husqvarna) 501