The fifteenth round of the Motocross World Championship tells of a Tim Gajser cautious and careful not to take excessive risks, aware of the situation in the championship that sees him protagonist with a far more than reassuring margin. In MXGP the victory goes to Jeremy Seewer, perhaps the most fit rider of the moment. On the hard and compact terrain of Uddevalla (Sweden), a classic of the Motocross World Championship, the MX2 also gives a show, with Jago Geerts and Tom Vialle equalizing the scores. The challenge will continue on August 14 in Finland.

Yamaha hat-trick in MXGP Race 1 at Uddevalla, with Tim Gajser (Honda) watching from fourth position, thanks to the enormous advantage in the championship in terms of points with a handful of heats from the end of the season. It is Maxime Renaux who crosses the finish line first, with Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff behind him. Instead, the music changes in Race 2, with Renaux falling on a table top and being hit by a Kawasaki: the 2021 MX2 World Champion is forced to retire. At times Gajser shows his superiority without taking excessive risks and closes Race 2 in second position, aware that he can already celebrate the MXGP title at the next round, on August 14 in Finland. With a second and a first place, it is therefore Seewer who gets on the top step of the podium, with Gajser 2nd and Coldenhoff 3rd. Good performance by Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), just a stone’s throw from the podium. Fright for Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas), pushed out at the start of Race 2 and crashed into advertising billboards. The Italian, back on the saddle, still managed to finish the heat, even if he lost a lot of time in an excited phase of the race. Alberto Forato (Gas Gas) enters the top ten of the day with the ninth final position.

MX2: the challenge continues

–

Draw, or almost, in MX2: in fact Jago Geerts (Yamaha) makes the Swedish GP his due to the rule of the best result in Race 2. But the reality of the facts is that, with a victory and a second place each in two heats of Uddevalla, the Belgian and the French Tom Vialle (Ktm) evened the score. To take advantage of this, with 3 GPs left of the championship, is undoubtedly the Yamaha standard bearer, who maintains the lead of 23 points in the championship. Of course, a zero is enough and everything is still in play. But with 6 heats still to go, Geerts would just need to finish 2nd on four occasions and 3rd on two other occasions, regardless of Vialle’s results, to be crowned MX2 World Champion for the first time in his career. But should Vialle not win all six remaining heats (and the odds are there), Geerts would have a few more jokers to play. For the level seen on the field this year, it is difficult to think that Geerts can suddenly stop and start going beyond third position. But it is the first time in his career that he gets to play a World Championship with 3 GPs from the end and riders like Simon Laengenfelder (Gas Gas) and Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) have given proof, during the year and also on the occasion of the Swedish GP, to be able to fight at times with the two contenders for the title. At Uddevalla in Race 1 Vialle wins ahead of Geerts, in Race 2 the positions are exchanged, with the Yamaha rider who initially seemed to have no rhythm and confidence, only to find stability and consistency lap after lap. A small slip from Vialle is the assist for Geerts, who thanks and keeps his distance. Laengenfelder on the podium, dropped in the final, with Horgmo brilliant in both heats and 4th of the day. Double zero, unfortunately, for Andrea Adamo (Gas Gas): the Italian injured a knee during the first heat.