The cat is there, it has always been, but the mice can now dance happily because he doesn’t have to take risks. The feline in question is clearly Tim Gajser, who with the second place conquered on the legendary circuit of Uddevalla, in Sweden, has definitively put his fifth world title on ice, the fourth in the MXGP class.

With four races to go, he has a 115 point advantage over direct rival Jeremy Seewer, winner on Sunday, so the math would allow him to even close the accounts next Sunday in Finland, with three races to spare, even if there is it’s safe to bet that his primary goal will be to stay out of trouble in Hyvinkää as well.

With such a margin, the Slovenian from Honda was able to afford to be a spectator at the spectacle of the Yamahas, which in the first stage gave birth to an amazing hat-trick with Maxime Renaux to prevail in front of Jeremy Seewer and Gleen Coldenhoff.

The music in race 2 was different, because the reigning MX2 world champion was forced to retire due to an accident, so for Seewer it was easy to take home both the heat and the top step of the podium, leading in the standings of GP Gajser and Coldenhoff (second and fourth in the second heat), thus reaching his fifth podium of the season.

At the foot of the podium is Romain Febvre, third in race 2 with his Kawasaki, while Jorge Prado’s was a weekend without high pitches. The GasGas Spaniard completes the top 5, but did not go beyond a fifth and a sixth place in the two races. Good then the ninth place of Alberto Forato, good to hoist himself in the top 10 in race 2.

Moments of apprehension instead for Mattia Guadagnini, who at the start of the final heat had ended up against the billboards, still managing to continue to the end, even if far from the best. So it’s no surprise that he is only 18th in the GP standings.

MX2: everything remains unchanged between Geerts and Vialle

If the MXGP is now on ice, the feeling is that instead the battle for the MX2 crown will be wide open until the end of the World Championship. The Swedish weekend left the picture unchanged, with the two title contenders sharing a win and a second place each.

By virtue of the success of Race 2, Jago Geerts took the top step of the podium, thus giving Yamaha a Sunday to remember, which won in both classes. Uddevalla’s results smiled at the Belgian, who therefore kept a margin of 23 points over rival Tom Vialle, but he must not make the mistake of underestimating the Frenchman of KTM, who has more experience and has already been champion for two years. does.

It is clear, however, that to mend the gap he will also need the help of some allies, such as Simon Langenfelder, third in Sweden and grown a lot in the second half of the season. To complete the top 5 then we find Kevin Horgmo and Mikkel Haarup, while Andrea Adamo unfortunately remained dry due to a knee problem during the first heat.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), 34: 01.852; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 01.181; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 05.368; 4. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 08.595; 5. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 16,260; 6. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 20.153; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 26.262; 8. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 29.711; 9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 34.638; 10. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0: 40.728;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), 35: 23.814; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 01.990; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 06.503; 4. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0: 07.646; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 07.908; 6. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 09.726; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 16.238; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 20,671; 9. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 23,820; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 25.624;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 47 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 40 p .; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 36 p .; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 35 p .; 5. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 31 p .; 6. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 29 p .; 7. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 25 p .; 8. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 25 p .; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 21 p .; 10. Valentin Guillod (SUI, YAM), 21 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 645 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 530 p .; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 496 p .; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 478 p .; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 466 p .; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 354 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 351 p .; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 326 p .; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 306 p .; 10. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 264 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 668 points; 2. Honda, 652 p .; 3. GASGAS, 526 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 478 p .; 5. Kawasaki, 362 p .; 6. KTM, 264 p .; 7. Beta, 254 p .; 8. Fantic, 31 p .; 9. Suzuki, 10 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 01.886; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 06.750; 3. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 10.957; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 13.213; 5. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 13,604; 6. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 14.253; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 32,575; 8. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0: 33.621; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, Honda), +0: 54.730; 10. Kay Karssemakers (NED, KTM), +0: 57,669;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 35: 16.594; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 01.636; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 20.261; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 22.737; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 23,763; 6. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0: 30.258; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 31,756; 8. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 32.395; 9. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 34.477; 10. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0: 51.617;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 47 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 47 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 38 p .; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 36 p .; 5. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 29 p .; 6. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 28 p .; 7. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 27 p .; 8. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 26 p .; 9. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 24 p .; 10. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 24 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 637 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 614 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 507 p .; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 446 p .; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 405 p .; 6. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 387 p .; 7. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 365 p .; 8. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 348 p .; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 342 p .; 10. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 255 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 678 points; 2. KTM, 653 p .; 3. GASGAS, 562 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 515 p .; 5. Honda, 391 p .; 6. Husqvarna, 388 p .; 7. Suzuki, 4 p .;