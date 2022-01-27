His Instagram profile always has the term ‘retired’, retired, but Kimi Raikkonen at the moment it does not seem destined to play the role of a former F1 driver dedicated exclusively to idleness and recreation, quite the contrary. The Finnish ex Alfa Romeo, who left Formula 1 at the end of last season, has already found a new business in which to invest time and resources. This is the motocross world championship, the MXGP. The 2007 Circus world champion, the last Ferrari world champion, will in fact be the team principal of the official Kawasaki teamtogether with former cross rider Antti Pyrhonen.

The two, as explained in the official note released by Kawasaki itself on the occasion of the official presentation of the team, “They have been involved in this sport for many years and are celebrating their 10th anniversary in MXGP this year”. Obviously, however, without the hassle of Formula 1, Raikkonen himself will be able to dedicate more attention and commitment to what he himself defines as much more than just a pastime. “It is no secret that one of my great passions in life for many years has been motocross, but this team is not what one could call a hobby. – the former # 7 del Biscione clarified – it is very serious. I am very focused and aspire to be as good as possible“.

“Now that I have retired from racing I will be able to spend more time on this project – added the Finnish champion – not to everyday issues but more from a strategic point of view, using my experience on how teams work and what creates success on the world stage. Everyone, myself included, is delighted that Kawasaki has chosen us as their Factory team. I know that the chances of success are always greater with the direct support of the factory, so this translates into a great opportunity for us as the new Kawasaki Racing Team in MXGP “. The strong French driver Romain Febvre And Ben Watson will be the two standard bearers of the team. The season kicks off on February 20 in the UK.