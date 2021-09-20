The Sardinian Grand Prix is ​​likely to really mark a turning point for the MXGP World Championship, with the Red Table changing owners, passing from Tim Gajser’s Honda to Jeffrey Herlings’ KTM, good at signing a double at the very worst moment for the his rival.

In the week leading up to the Riola Sardo race, the world champion was injured in training, breaking his left collarbone. The Slovenian gritted his teeth and tried to race anyway, but bad luck really hit him, because in Race 1 he was involved in a crash at the start, then finishing only 19th. Also in the second then he had to be satisfied with the eighth place.

All while Herlings became the protagonist of a real monologue, imposing himself in both fractions. In the first he was able to trim the beauty of over 40 “to the direct pursuer Jorge Prado. In the second the Spaniard tried them all to answer him, defending himself well for two thirds of the race, but then the Dutchman’s attack was peremptory and he could not do anything to prevent him from taking the top step of the podium and the world leadership in one fell swoop, even if by just one point over Gajser.

If Gajser made an effort to be there at all costs, unfortunately he could not be part of the Tony Cairoli match: just in the week of the announcement of his retirement, the Sicilian champion was the victim of a bad accident in timed practice. After a great scare, the first tests did not reveal any fractures, but the doctors urged him to be careful and therefore to stay and watch. A stop which, however, in fact appears almost like a farewell to the dream of the tenth world title, given that now the delay in the standings is 45 points.

With the double second place won in Sardinia, Jorge Prado has revived his hopes, who is now only 12 points behind Herlings, despite being only fourth in the World Championship. In fact, in front of him there is also Romain Febvre, twice third with his Kawasaki, who pays only 4 points and is therefore fully in contention for the title.

MX2: double from Vialle, unlucky Guadagnini

Since returning from injury, reigning world champion Tom Vialle is definitely making his mark. Even in Sardinia he was able to sign a great double, which however is destined to remain quite an end in itself for the KTM driver, because he remains very far in the standings and because in any case the leader Maxime Renaux does not miss a beat.

The Yamaha Frenchman took home 42 points, the result of a second and third place, further increasing his margin in the standings against Mattia Guadagnini. After a good third place in the first stage, the Italian driver tried to keep up with Vialle in the second, but he crashed, which caused a lot of pain in one hand, so he ended up in the rear.

Now, therefore, his gap against Renaux is 71 points and he must seriously guard his back against the return of Jago Geerts, who once again proved to be a great sand specialist, and perhaps he would have already achieved the overtaking if did not have a crash in Race 1.

We cannot fail to mention the debut in the World Championship of Liam Everts, son of the ten-time world champion Stefan, who in the second heat came close to the top 10 with 11th place, finishing 13th in the final classification of the GP.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 35: 22.630; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0: 42.419; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 53.010; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 55,993; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, GASGAS), +1: 02.253; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +1: 05.689; 7. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +1: 06.273; 8. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1: 10,065; 9. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Husqvarna), +1: 12,978; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +1: 18,017;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34: 10.289; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0: 05.710; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 08.406; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 46.791; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 54.984; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GASGAS), +0: 55,933; 7. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0: 58.705; 8. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +1: 02.481; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, GASGAS), +1: 11.310; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +1: 14,477;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 44 p .; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 40 p .; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 36 p .; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 31 p .; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 28 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, GAS), 28 p .; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 23 p .; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 22 p .; 10. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 21 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 371 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 370 p .; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 367 p .; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 359 p .; 5. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 326 p .; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 280 p .; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 254 p .; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 234 p .; 9. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 185 p .; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 171 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 473 points; 2. Honda, 379 p .; 3. Kawasaki, 372 p .; 4. Yamaha, 323 p .; 5. GASGAS, 292 p .; 6. Husqvarna, 187 p.

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 04.946; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 01.117; 3. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), +0: 19.765; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 23,298; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 23.558; 6. Isak Gifting (SWE, GASGAS), +0: 47.898; 7. Wilson Todd (AUS, Kawasaki), +0: 50,279; 8. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 50.784; 9. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0: 53.709; 10. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +1: 01.053;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 35.642; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 08.264; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 28.916; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 50.502; 5. Jed Beaton (AUS, Husqvarna), +0: 53.508; 6. Isak Gifting (SWE, GASGAS), +0: 57.493; 7. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +1: 07.288; 8. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +1: 15,083; 9. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +1: 31.452; 10. Bastian Boegh Damm (DEN, KTM), +1: 42.014;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 50 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 42 p .; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 36 p .; 4. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 35 p .; 5. Isak Gifting (SWE, GAS), 30 p .; 6. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 29 p .; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 24 p .; 8. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 23 p .; 9. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), 23 p .; 10. Wilson Todd (AUS, KAW), 20 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 403 points; 2. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 332 p .; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 325 p .; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 290 p .; 5. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 290 p .; 6. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 277 p .; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 273 p .; 8. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 263 p .; 9. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 251 p .; 10. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 223 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 446 points; 2. KTM, 436 p .; 3. Husqvarna, 336 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 308 p .; 5. Honda, 261 p .; 6. GASGAS, 236 p .; 7. TM, 4 p .;