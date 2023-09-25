The Slovenian, former world champion, closes the season with an authoritative double: Prado is warned for next year. In the cadet category the Belgian from Yamaha becomes vice champion thanks to the victory in the last round

Federico Mariani

Sunday 24 September the curtain falls on Motocross World Championship 2023. The British GPlast stage, draws the rankings definitively and there are those who, how Tim Gajser, already look to next season. The Slovenian from Honda, a former champion, scores a double at Matterley Basin, beating Jeremy Seewer And Romain Febvre. A gauntlet for the new world champion MXGP, Jorge Prado, which appeared on the other day. In the 2024in top class, will also be there Jago Geerts. The Belgian leaves MX2 winning the eighth GP of the season, but closing for the third consecutive year as vice world champion in the cadet category. The new king on the podium Andrea Adamo. A small smile for Italy after the news of Alberto Forato’s injury.

mxgp: race 1 — For Prado the world championship celebration is not over. This is demonstrated by the number 1 inserted in place of the classic 61 to celebrate the title won in the Italian GP. Jorge makes the qualifying heat his own and gets off to a good start in race 1. However, he soon handed over the lead to Glenn Coldenhoff, while Gajser was third. Sixth Romain Febvre, struggling with a problem with his glasses. The gaps between the riders in the podium area remain narrow. The twist occurs on lap seven: Prado, pressing on Coldenhoff, falls and restarts from fourth place. The challenge for victory was decided on the twelfth lap, when the resistance of the Dutch Yamaha rider collapsed in the face of a sensational overtaking by Gajser. The Slovenian wins the heat, while Glenn also gives up second place to his teammate Jeremy Seewer and saves third place from Prado at the last minute. Quinto Febvre, who beats Ruben Fernandez. Also in the top 10 were Calvin Vlaanderen, Tom Koch, Pauls Jonass and Benoit Paturel. See also Serie A – Goals down: last year's trend is confirmed

mxgp: race 2 — A confirmation and a surprise at the start of the second heat. Coldenhoff gets the best start again, followed by Gajser, while Prado makes a sensational mistake and falls at the second corner. Behind the leading pair are Fernandez, Seewer and Febvre. The Spaniard, however, quickly gives way to his two rivals. After three laps the change at the top comes thanks to the overtaking of the Slovenian former world champion. Coldenhoff immediately loses ground and is caught up by the pursuers. Seewer and Febvre needed a few laps to get onto the race podium. Romain continues to push and takes second place from his future teammate, but it’s not enough to bring Gajser closer. Third position went to Fernandez with a good comeback. Then the Yamahas of Seewer and Coldenhoff. In the ten Vlaanderen, Jonass, Guillod, Koch and Bogers.

mx2 — Title awarded to Andrea Adamo, but second place still in contention in MX2. Laengenfelder wants to take advantage of the excellent form and signs the qualifying heat. Again the German on Gas Gas had the best start in race 1. Behind him were the Yamahas of Thibault Benistant and Jago Geerts. And in the final it was the Japanese bikes that put pressure on Laengenfelder, who was good at defending himself and taking the win. Fourth Adam, ahead of Roan Van de Moosdijk. Liam Everts bad, seventh. The Belgian on KTM seeks redemption in race 2, taking the lead ahead of his team mates Adamo and Sacha Coenen, who then crashes. But it’s an illusion: Kay De Wolf, riding the Husqvarna, takes two laps to take the lead. A few laps later it is the Italian, fresh from the world championship, who follows him, followed by the wild Geerts. The Belgian waits for the finale to make two fantastic overtakes, thus taking the race, the Grand Prix and second place in the World Championship. De Wolf precedes Adamo, followed in turn by Laengenfelder, Benistant and Everts. Jago chooses the best way to say goodbye to the MX2. See also Sassuolo-Lazio, Tare a Sky: “Champions? A goal. About Milinkovic…”

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, British GP: FINAL MXGP RANKING — This is the ranking of the British GP in MXGP:

Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 50 points Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 40 Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 38 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 35 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 29 Pauls Jonass (Let-Honda) 26 Tom Koch (Ger-Ktm) 25 Valentin Guillod (Svi-Honda) 23 Jorge Prado (Spa-GasGas) 21

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, British GP: MXGP CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the MXGP World Championship ranking after eighteen stages:

Jorge Prado (Spa-GasGas) 921 points Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 854 Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 759 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 695 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 654 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 599 Alberto Forato (Ita-Ktm) 490 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 456 Valentin Guillod (Svi-Honda) 363 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 314

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, British GP: FINAL MX2 RANKING — This is the top 5 of the British GP in MX2: See also F1 | Piastri chooses number 81 for his McLaren: that's why

Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 45 points Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-GasGas) 43 Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 38 Kay de Wolf (Ola-Husqvarna) 37 Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 37

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, British GP: MX2 CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the top 5 of the World Championship:

Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 826 points Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 759 Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-GasGas) 755 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 734 Lucas Coenen (Bel-Husqvarna) 577