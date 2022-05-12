The 2022 Motocross World Championship, after the Italian GP in Maggiora, makes a stop in Riola Sardo: Gajser is the man to beat, but from this GP he will have one more opponent, with Guada replacing the injured Prado on the official Gas Gas . Here’s where to buy tickets, where to see the races, the entry lists and the conditions of Febvre

Matteo Solinghi





@

TeoSic58

From the mud of Maggiora to the sand of Riola Sardo. The 2022 Motocross World Championship does not run away from Italy, on the contrary it doubles with the GP of Sardinia scheduled for the weekend of 14 and 15 May, eighth stage of the MXGP world championship. The Sardinian track, 1,750 meters of pure sand, is preparing to host the champions of the piece for the second consecutive year, after the 2021 edition certainly not gone under the radar with the injury of Tony Cairoli. Speaking of injuries: if Jeffrey Herlings (Ktm) has made his return official in 2023, Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) has not given up completely, who with a social post makes it known that “after 5 and a half months and 4 operations , I’m back on the bike. It still takes time for me to run without feeling pain, it will only happen when all the bones are completely healthy, but until then I can still resume training “. See also Video: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado's great assistance in Juventus' victory

MXGP: there is Guadagnini – The news is that Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas) has already gone up in category since the Sardinian GP. The Italian, extremely convincing in his debut season in MX2 in 2021 and equally competitive in the Motocross of Nations 2021 in Mantua, won by the Blue Jersey also thanks to his results, is not going through an easy moment. The fall in turn 3 on the first lap of Race 1 MX2 in Maggiora, after having conquered the first holeshot of the season, is a bit like Mattia’s photograph of the year. And then, given the absence of the injured Jorge Prado, in agreement with the Gas Gas De Carli team, the Italian rider abandons the 250 to get on the powerful 450, hoping to find that magic touch and the conviction that brought him back. to win in MX2 and to conquer the red plate for a weekend. He will not undermine Tim Gajser (Honda) for the victory of the GP, but without pressure on him, the 20-year-old will be able to grow a lot from such an experience. See also Lionel Messi: the millionaire in which they sold their 'goal 500' shirt

MX2: what bad luck for De Wolf! – The last minute absence – in addition to that of Mattia Guadagnini who we will see in action in the top class – is that of Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna), the Dutchman who could have had his say on the sand of Riola Sardo. The Husqvarna works rider was run over by a motorist on a bike ride on Wednesday 11 May, which resulted in a metacarpal fracture in one hand. Therefore, Tom Vialle (Ktm) and Jago Geerts (Yamaha) will still be dueling for the victory of the GP, with a small advantage for the Belgian due to the sandy terrain that is congenial to him. Andrea Adamo (Gas Gas) the Italian reference point in MX2. Alongside the best riders in the world of MXGP and MX2 there will be the boys of the European EMX250 and the girls of the WMX.

Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Sardinia: tickets and TV timetables – See also Sampdoria Women ready to return to the field The entire 2022 Motocross World Championship is visible on mxgp-tv.com, while Eurosport Player broadcasts the four heats on Sunday live. At this link Tickets can be purchased, while below the Sunday program with additional programming.

1.15pm Race 1 MX2 (rerun Monday morning at 6.30am)

2.15pm Race 1 MXGP (rerun at 11pm on Rai Sport, at midnight on Eurosport 2)

16.10 Race 2 MX2 (rerun at 3.30 at night on Eurosport 2)

17.10 Race 2 MXGP (rerun at midnight on Rai Sport, at 3 am on Eurosport 2)