Without Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre it all seems too easy for Tim Gajser. Also in Kegums, on the historic sandy track of Latvia, the Honda rider showed off a precious double, which seems to increasingly direct the 2022 season towards his fifth world title, the fourth in the MXGP class.

Once again, the Slovenian played cat and mouse a bit with his opponents, leaving them in charge at the beginning to study them and evaluate the best moment to launch his attack. A strategy that continues to give its dividends and Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass know it well, who paid for it on Sunday.

In race 1 it was the GasGas Spaniard who tried, resulting as usual a bolt of lightning at the opening of the starting gate, followed by Jonass and Gajser. The World Cup leader waited until 6 minutes from the end to attack and overtake the Latvian Husqvarna. Only four were missing when he got into Prado.

The Spaniard, however, did not give up and wanted to try to the end, but ruining everything on the penultimate jump, when he came into contact with his Honda rival, falling and even slipping into 12th position. Gajser then crossed the finish line in front of Jonass and the other Honda of Ruben Fernandez, who preceded an excellent Alberto Forato, who came close to the podium with GasGas.

In the second heat it was the local idol Jonass who tried to surprise Gajser, who in the early stages had also joined his teammate Fernandez. This time, however, Tim took even less time to break the delay, taking the lead towards the middle of the race and then administering up to the checkered flag, preceding Jonass, who therefore also finished second in the GP standings, and Glenn Coldenhoff, who however did not was able to undermine Fernandez’s podium.

Another unfortunate race instead for Prado, who crashed in the early stages and in the end therefore only 13th at the finish. For him now the gap in the World Championship is starting to get 66 points and with a Gajser in this state of form it will not be easy to fill it. Remaining at GasGas, Forato instead obtained another ninth place, which therefore allowed him to close the GP in sixth place, just 8 points from the podium.

MX2: Vialle and Geerts now share the summit

Instead, the fight in the MX2 class becomes very heated, in which now Jago Geerts and Tom Vialle are paired at the top of the world rankings, with the Yamaha rider who managed to redeem himself on the sand of Kegums by signing a beautiful double, while the rival of the KTM has paid a few mistakes too much.

Particularly in the early stages of Race 1, when a crash made him fall in the standings, preventing him from doing better than the fifth place finish. In the second, however, he had a more regular race, battling for a long time with Kay De Wolf, who in the end had the better of him in the fight for the second position, releasing him to third place also on the podium of the day.

To separate the two rivals in the race for the title on the podium was Kevin Horgmo, who with his Kawasaki took home a second and a fourth place. As for the Italian drivers, Andrea Adamo’s sixth place in the first stage and Mattia Guadagnini’s fifth in the second must be recorded. Results that allowed him to close the weekend on the edge of the top 10.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35: 04.928; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 04.327; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 06.506; 4. Alberto Forato (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 10.820; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 13,984; 6. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 16.967; 7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 18.623; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 26.359; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 33.651; 10. Henry Jacobi (GER, Honda), +0: 35,938;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 36: 22.500; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 05.744; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 11.680; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 11,769; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 16.016; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 18.485; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 35,200; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 47.049; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 50.160; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, Kawasaki), +0: 51.649;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 50 points; 2. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 44 p .; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 38 p .; 4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 36 p .; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 31 p .; 6. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 30 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 28 p .; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 27 p .; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 21 p .; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, KAW), 19 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 286 points; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 220 p .; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 215 p .; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 187 p .; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 177 p .; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 163 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 154 p .; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 140 p .; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 124 p .; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 120 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 286 points; 2. Yamaha, 249 p .; 3. GASGAS, 233 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 201 p .; 5. Beta, 140 p .; 6. KTM, 136 p .; 7. Kawasaki, 126 p .; 8. Suzuki, 10 p .; 9. Fantic, 3 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 35: 17,343; 2. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 05.084; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 11.784; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 18,674; 5. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 46.816; 6. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 55.892; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0: 57.839; 8. Hakon Fredriksen (NOR, Honda), +0: 58.242; 9. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +1: 10.128; 10. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +1: 13,463;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 34: 21.127; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 03.810; 3. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 05.519; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 20.643; 5. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 22.539; 6. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), +0: 30.407; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0: 36.247; 8. Hakon Fredriksen (NOR, Honda), +0: 47.541; 9. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 50.399; 10. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 52.480;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 50 points; 2. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 40 p .; 3. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 36 p .; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 31 p .; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 31 p .; 6. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 27 p .; 7. Hakon Fredriksen (NOR, HON), 26 p .; 8. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 25 p .; 9. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 23 p .; 10. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 20 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 244 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 244 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 181 p .; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 181 p .; 5. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 181 p .; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 176 p .; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 161 p .; 8. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 153 p .; 9. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 136 p .; 10. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 121 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 266 points; 2. KTM, 260 p .; 3. GASGAS, 230 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 215 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 195 p .; 6. Honda, 156 p .;