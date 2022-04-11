Tim Gajser continues to make a big voice in the MXGP World Championship, taking advantage of the absences of the most accredited rivals, Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre, still out due to injury. After allowing Jorge Prado to interrupt his streak of success in Portugal, the Honda rider re-established the hierarchy in the Trentino Grand Prix, beating the competition with a double at the Pietramurata circuit.

In the first heat the Slovenian immediately got in the wake of Glenn Coldenhoff, who was the quickest to get out of the starting gate. After having cooked the Dutchman from Yamaha to perfection, he then slipped him into the second part of the race, presenting himself under the checkered flag in front of him and Jorge Prado’s GasGas.

Race 2 was even easier for Gajser, as Prado had to give up when he switched off his bike, while Coldenhoff crashed almost immediately. The four-time world champion therefore found himself in the lead alone, with a good margin to manage over Maxime Renaux, who took the place of honor both in the fraction and on the podium, confirming himself as a rookie to keep an eye on.

After stalling, Prado restarted and climbed up to fourth place, a result that allowed him to take home the lowest step of the podium, getting the better of Jeremy Seewer, who instead got a fifth and a third place on the track. Trentino.

In the world championship standings, Gajser has now increased his margin against Prado to 33 lengths, with Renaux who now seems far enough away, given that 52 for him are the lengths to recover.

MX2: Vialle scores a double and becomes leader

MX2 instead gave a jolt to the standings, with Tom Vialle regaining a leadership that he was missing even from last season’s opening round. The KTM Frenchman scored a nice double and in this way managed to overtake Jago Geerts by 14 points.

The Yamaha rival had managed to limit the damage in Race 1, finishing third, but then in the second stage he was the victim of a crash that cost him a heavy zero and the leadership of the championship standings.

With the Belgian out of the game, Kay de Wolf and Mikkel Haarup were fighting for the podium. Both ended the weekend with a second and a sixth place, but the Dutchman from Husqvarna got the better of him, because he took the place of honor in the second heat.

Small signs of recovery from Mattia Guadagnini, who finished fifth with his GasGas, shining especially in the second heat, in which he finished fourth. Too bad for Andrea Adamo, who had to retire in Race 2 after having in turn just touched the podium area in the first heat.

MXGP ranking

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 34: 25.634; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 03.684; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 06.765; 4. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 18.420; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 20.781; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 22.039; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 22,756; 8. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 24,648; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 27.857; 10. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0: 38,700;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 34: 35.096; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 05.170; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 06.048; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 07.175; 5. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 08.067; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, Kawasaki), +0: 14.250; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 20,940; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 27.492; 9. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0: 32,925; 10. Jordi Tixier (FRA, KTM), +0: 36.727;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 50 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 40 p .; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 38 p .; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 36 p .; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 32 p .; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 29 p .; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 27 p .; 8. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 24 p .; 9. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 23 p .; 10. Jordi Tixier (FRA, KTM), 20 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 236 points; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 203 p .; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 184 p .; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 160 p .; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 141 p .; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 126 p .; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 126 p .; 8. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 125 p .; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 94 p .; 10. Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 82 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 236 points; 2. Yamaha, 213 p .; 3. GASGAS, 203 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 157 p .; 5. Beta, 126 p .; 6. KTM, 120 p .; 7. Kawasaki, 107 p .; 8. Suzuki, 10 p .; 9. Fantic, 3 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 34: 48.891; 2. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 03.039; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 14.088; 4. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 21.286; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 25.211; 6. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 26,560; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 27.995; 8. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 33.470; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, Honda), +0: 36.048; 10. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0: 39.348;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 35: 04.840; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 04.237; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 11.713; 4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 13,537; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 15.172; 6. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 26.172; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0: 27,820; 8. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0: 34.234; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, Honda), +0: 36.037; 10. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 44.064;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 50 points; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 37 p .; 3. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 37 p .; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 36 p .; 5. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 32 p .; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 25 p .; 7. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 24 p .; 8. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 24 p .; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 24 p .; 10. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 24 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 208 points; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 194 p .; 3. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 169 p .; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 154 p .; 5. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 150 p .; 6. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 138 p .; 7. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 136 p .; 8. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 133 p .; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 116 p .; 10. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 111 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 224 points; 2. Yamaha, 216 p .; 3. GASGAS, 196 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 175 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 164 p .; 6. Honda, 130 p .;