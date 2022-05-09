Tim Gajser is increasingly a lonely man in command in MXGP. The long-term patients Romain Febvre and Jeffrey Herlings, with the latter announcing that he will only return next season, when he has fully recovered from the injury, was joined by Jorge Prado, who now seemed to be the last obstacle between the Honda rider and his fifth world champion crown, fourth in the premier class.

The GasGas driver dislocated his shoulder in a training session after the Latvian GP, ​​so he was forced to give up the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora. Among the absent ones, we cannot fail to mention Thomas Kjer Olsen, who was the victim of a bad accident in the qualifying heats at Kegums, after which he was put in a pharmacological coma.

Fortunately, the Danish rider has woken up and is able to move all his limbs, but his recovery path will not have to burn the stages, so we will have to wait to see him again in the saddle of his KTM.

In all this, however, there are also those who never miss a beat and this is precisely the case of Gasjer, because in the end in a year in which the big names have all had physical problems, being able to stay away from injuries is not something. trivial. What’s more, if you can do it by winning over and over again.

The Slovenian also performed his task in the best possible way in Maggiora, taking advantage of Prado’s absence with a heavy 50-0, which allowed him to extend his margin over his direct rival in the World Championship to 81 points, who is now the champion of the world in charge of MX2, the French Maxime Renaux.

The first race was very tough, with copious rain falling and making the track conditions really treacherous. At the start it was Calvin Vlaanderen who took command of the operations, followed by Renaux and Gajser. However, the Dutchman’s leadership lasted only until 18 minutes from the end, when he gave way to the other Yamaha.

As usual, however, Gajser was just waiting for the right moment to make his move: a couple of minutes later he in turn slipped Vlaanderen, then went hunting for Renaux, finding the passage eight minutes from the checkered flag. The Frenchman, on the other hand, had to surrender to the overbearing return of Jeremy Seewer, who in the final stole second place after being freed from Vlaanderen as well.

Everything simpler for him in the second stage, in which after less than ten minutes he had already taken the lead so as not to leave it until the finish line, where Seewer and Renaux again presented themselves behind him, who therefore completed the podium of the day in the same order . On the other hand, it was not a good Sunday for the Italians, with Alberto Forato retiring in race 1 and also crashing in the second, while Alessandro Lupino at least made some points.

MX2: Geerts uses Guadagnini’s “assist”

In MX2, Maggiora’s Sunday smiled at Jago Geerts, but unfortunately with a hand from Mattia Guadagnini. The Italian driver had a great start in the first heat, taking the lead. But he probably got carried away, because after just three corners he crashed, taking the innocent Tom Vialle and several other riders with him.

Geerts instead managed to avoid the traffic jam and in this way he found himself with the victory of the heats served on a silver platter, in front of two unlikely names like those of Stephen Rubini and Isak Gifting. Vialle then tried to recover with all his strength, but he had to settle for fifth place. It went even worse for Guadagnini, who crashed again and was forced to retire.

In the second heat came the recovery of the French of KTM, who put himself in front from the beginning to set the pace. Geerts stayed in his wake throughout the race, but was never close enough to deliver an attack. However, the second place was enough for him to take the top step of the podium and a margin of 6 points in the World Championship standings.

However, Race 2 is the perfect snapshot of how much these two are making a difference, given the over half-minute trimmed to Simon Lagerfeld, third at the checkered flag. At the end of the day, however, the party was for Rubini, who with the sixth place of the second fraction celebrated his first podium in the category. Guadagnini, on the other hand, was only tenth after yet another fall. With Andrea Adamo also not going beyond 10th place in race 1, unfortunately there are no Italian riders in the final top 10 of the home GP.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 35: 54.476; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 05.940; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 14.816; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 17,013; 5. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 32,750; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 42,759; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 47,237; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 49.316; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 50.318; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, Kawasaki), +0: 52.029;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 34: 52.491; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 20.264; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 30.434; 4. Ben Watson (GBR, Kawasaki), +0: 32,382; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 34,972; 6. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0: 37.428; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 40.473; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 47.135; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 49.210; 10. Jordi Tixier (FRA, KTM), +0: 52.099;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 50 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 44 p .; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 40 p .; 4. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 32 p .; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 31 p .; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, KAW), 29 p .; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 29 p .; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 26 p .; 9. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 23 p .; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 22 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 336 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 255 p .; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 231 p .; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 220 p .; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 199 p .; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 194 p .; 7. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 173 p .; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, BET), 166 p .; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 149 p .; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 132 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 336 points; 2. Yamaha, 293 p .; 3. GASGAS, 242 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 230 p .; 5. Beta, 166 p .; 6. Kawasaki, 155 p .; 7. KTM, 151 p .; 8. Suzuki, 10 p .; 9. Fantic, 3 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 34: 21.361; 2. Stephen Rubini (FRA, Honda), +0: 09.035; 3. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0: 21.906; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0: 25.604; 5. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 28.005; 6. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 41.030; 7. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 42,637; 8. Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), +0: 46,328; 9. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 48.170; 10. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 49.999;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 35: 31.289; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 01.505; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 35.047; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 55.557; 5. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 56,827; 6. Stephen Rubini (FRA, Honda), +1: 03.356; 7. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +1: 07.566; 8. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +1: 11.449; 9. Kay Karssemakers (NED, KTM), +1: 12,800; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +1: 12.902;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 47 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 41 p .; 3. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 37 p .; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 35 p .; 5. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 30 p .; 6. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 30 p .; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 29 p .; 8. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 26 p .; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 23 p .; 10. Kay Karssemakers (NED, KTM), 22 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 291 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 285 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 216 p .; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 211 p .; 5. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 211 p .; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 199 p .; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 172 p .; 8. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 169 p .; 9. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 165 p .; 10. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 158 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 313 points; 2. KTM, 305 p .; 3. GASGAS, 265 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 245 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 225 p .; 6. Honda, 193 p .;