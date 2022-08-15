Tim Gajser has definitely entered the Olympus of motocross. Strengthened by the advantage accumulated in the first part of the championship, even in Finland he was able to manage and think about staying out of trouble, because the finish line was very close.

So, finishing sixth in the Finnish Grand Prix was enough for him to celebrate his fifth world title, fourth in the MXGP class. And the fact that Jeffrey Herlings was not on the track this year and Romain Febvre was also absent for a good part of the championship should not detract from the feat of the Slovenian from Honda, who has imposed himself with his usual weapons: talent, speed, but also a great analytical ability, which leads him to make mistakes very rarely and above all keeps him often and willingly away from danger.

After all, being the one who never gets hurt can only be a merit in such a risky sport. Without forgetting, however, that we are talking about a driver who this season has been able to win 13 heats and eight Grands Prix, finishing 11 in the podium positions. If these are not champion numbers …

In this final part of the season there were also those who were very good at taking advantage of the more cautious version of Gajser. In Hyvinkaa it was the case of Glenn Coldenhoff, who with a second place in the heats and a victory took home his first success of the season. Overall, however, it was a great celebration for Yamaha, which scored a sensational hat-trick, with Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux completing the podium with 40 points each.

Brian Bogers, winner of race 1, probably wasted a great opportunity, but then unable to repeat himself in the second due to a few too many mistakes and therefore remained off the podium with his Husqvarna, despite totaling 40 points just like Seewer and Renaux . Complicated Sunday also for Romain Febvre, protagonist of too many smudges and in the end only seventh with his Kawasaki.

Good top 10 by Alberto Forato, ninth in the final classification of the GP with the highlight of eighth place in race 1. Mattia Guadagnini is more in difficulty, who finished the weekend in 15th place with his GasGas.

MX2: Vialle wins and returns to -15 from a wasteful Geerts

On the other hand, you always play very open in the MX2 class, in which Tom Vialle managed to reduce the gap that separates him from the leader Jago Geerts to just 15 points. And to think that in race 1 the Belgian from Yamaha seemed to have put another seal, dominating and crossing the finish line right in front of his rival’s KTM.

In the very early stages of the final stage, however, he ran into an accident when he was in command, getting stuck under his bike. Having restarted from the back of the group, he climbed up to seventh position despite a second fall. All this, however, while Vialle was going to impose himself at the end of a duel full of twists and turns with Kay de Wolf’s Husqvarna.

Two stages from the end, the balance still seems to be on the side of Geerts, who knows that in any case his opponent will be forced to attack to try to win in next Sunday’s home race. But the games really risk remaining open until the last heat of the season.

Unfortunately there is no presence of Italian riders in the final top 10 of the GP, with Andrea Adamo who finished tenth in race 1, but then did not give an encore.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), 35: 42.121; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 09.623; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 13.050; 4. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 14,875; 5. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 15.802; 6. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 29.472; 7. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 36.221; 8. Alberto Forato (ITA, GASGAS), +0: 41.675; 9. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0: 48.904; 10. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 51,644;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), 33: 56.062; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 05.134; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 12,889; 4. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 14.139; 5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0: 28.197; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 32,984; 7. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 42,280; 8. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 47.037; 9. Henry Jacobi (GER, Honda), +0: 51.404; 10. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0: 53.058;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 47 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 40 p .; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 40 p .; 4. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 40 p .; 5. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 32 p .; 6. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 29 p .; 7. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 29 p .; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 26 p .; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, GAS), 23 p .; 10. Henry Jacobi (GER, HON), 21 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 674 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 570 p .; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 525 p .; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 517 p .; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 506 p .; 6. Brian Bogers (NED, HUS), 391 p .; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 359 p .; 8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 352 p .; 9. Pauls Jonass (LAT, HUS), 325 p .; 10. Mitchell Evans (AUS, HON), 272 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 715 points; 2. Honda, 681 p .; 3. GASGAS, 549 p .; 4. Husqvarna, 518 p .; 5. Kawasaki, 391 p .; 6. KTM, 269 p .; 7. Beta, 265 p .; 8. Fantic, 31 p .; 9. Suzuki, 10 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 35: 36.173; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0: 13,983; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 19.261; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 26.318; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 41.242; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 41.439; 7. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0: 47.176; 8. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 51.479; 9. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 57.633; 10. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GASGAS), +1: 30.319;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 33: 57.862; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 01.313; 3. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0: 17,544; 4. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0: 21.667; 5. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 27.197; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0: 28,570; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 50.002; 8. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 58.595; 9. Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), +1: 03.891; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +1: 13,468;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 47 points; 2. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 42 p .; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 39 p .; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 38 p .; 5. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 32 p .; 6. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 30 p .; 7. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 29 p .; 8. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 28 p .; 9. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 23 p .; 10. Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), 20 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 676 points; 2. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 661 p .; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GER, GAS), 535 p .; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 476 p .; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 434 p .; 6. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KAW), 410 p .; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 390 p .; 8. Andrea Adamo (ITA, GAS), 383 p .; 9. Stephen Rubini (FRA, HON), 358 p .; 10. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 257 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 717 points; 2. KTM, 700 p .; 3. GASGAS, 590 p .; 4. Kawasaki, 545 p .; 5. Husqvarna, 430 p .; 6. Honda, 407 p .; 7. Suzuki, 4 p .;