The Slovenian driver, reigning world champion, was reportedly injured in the last week. Now the fight for the World Cup risks reopening unexpectedly

From one twist to another in the MXGP World Championship. After the announcement of Antonio Cairoli’s retirement at the end of the season, it was Tim Gajser who ended up on the cover, albeit through a stroke of bad luck. In fact, according to what was reported by people of the world motocross circus as reported by some specialized portals in the field of motocross, the 1996 Honda rider, reigning world champion, would have fractured his left collarbone. An injury that could once again change the face of a World Cup so far dominated by the Slovenian.

ACCIDENT – It is not known exactly when the accident occurred. Gajser’s program included an intense week of preparation and training on the sand in view of the appointment in Riola Sardo, home of the MXGP of Sardinia, scheduled for Sunday 19 September. Once the severity of the injury was noted, the four-time world champion would undergo surgery on Friday last week to repair the fracture. Moreover, he would have already done a motorcycle test to check his physical condition, receiving the green light from the doctors to compete in Italy.

EQUILIBRIUM – As previously said, Gajser’s injury could change the hierarchies of the MXGP World Championship again. The Slovenian leads the standings with 355 points, 28 more than the first rival, Frenchman Romain Febvre on Kawasaki. Antonio Cairoli leads the Ktm army in the hunt for the title: the Sicilian, nine times world champion, is third at minus 29 from the top. Behind him are brand mates Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado, 34 and 40 points distant respectively.

