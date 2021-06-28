Matterley Basin was a triumphal trip for the motocross blues, with Tony Cairoli returning to success in MXGP and with Mattia Guadagnini who managed to hit his first heats in MX2. In the premier class there was also Alessandro Lupino’s top 10, tenth in the day’s ranking.

In spite of his 35 years, the Tonino Nazionale has shown once again that he can have his say even in front of younger and more aggressive opponents. The top step of the podium of the British Grand Prix is ​​in fact the result of the success of Race 1 and an excellent third place achieved in the second stage.

After being fastest in the morning’s timed practice, the nine-time world champion handed over the lead of the group to Jorge Prado and Jeremy Seewer when the starting gate was lowered. In less than a lap, however, he got back in front and immediately created a gap. His KTM therefore showed up under the checkered flag of race 1 with a margin of almost 8 “compared to the Spaniard.

In the second heat, on the other hand, he was more cautious, leaving Romain Febvre to take command of the operations almost immediately, followed a little later by the reigning world champion Tim Gajser, who threw himself in pursuit. Tony, on the other hand, remained further behind to battle the other two KTMs of Jeffrey Herlings and Prado, on which he finally got the better of. All this while instead Gajser was going to take the victory of Race 2 against Febvre’s Kawasaki.

At the end of the day, therefore, Cairoli won with 45 points, two more than the world leader Gajser, who had not gone beyond fourth place in the first fraction. Rounding out the podium is Dutch Herlings, third in both heats with his KTM. In the World Championship, the Slovenian from Honda now leads with 93 points, 15 more than Herlings. Cairoli, on the other hand, is fourth at -28.

MX2: Renaux wins, but Guadagnini shines

Moving on to MX2, the party in Great Britain was Maxime Renaux, who with his Yamaha managed to take the place of honor in the second heat after winning the first. For us Italians, however, the performance of Mattia Guadagnini deserves to be underlined, who in the second fraction went to take his first victory of the heats in MX2.

And with the fourth place in Race 1 he closed the weekend on the second step of the podium. It must be remembered, however, that the reigning world champion Tom Vialle was not in the game at Matterley Basin, who injured his hand in training. A nice tile for the Frenchman of KTM, who with this zero slips to -29 from the new world leader Ruben Fernandez, third in the weekend with his Honda.

MXGP rankings

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 36: 02.691; 2. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0: 07.922; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0: 10.502; 4. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0: 12,831; 5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 15,617; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GASGAS), +0: 16,646; 7. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 18.008; 8. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 28.312; 9. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), +0: 38.199; 10. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 39.569;

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 36: 18.266; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 01.468; 3. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0: 15,489; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0: 21,730; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0: 24.350; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GASGAS), +0: 32,300; 7. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0: 41,289; 8. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Beta), +0: 43.046; 9. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0: 43.610; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0: 46.107;

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 45 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 43 p .; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 38 p .; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 36 p .; 5. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 36 p .; 6. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 30 p .; 7. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 29 p .; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 28 p .; 9. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 21 p .; 10. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 20 p .;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 93 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 78 p .; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 73 p .; 4. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 65 p .; 5. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 61 p .; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 60 p .; 7. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 54 p .; 8. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 50 p .; 9. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 43 p .; 10. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 42 p .;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Honda, 93 points; 2. KTM, 87 p .; 3. Kawasaki, 73 p .; 4. Yamaha, 63 p .; 5. GASGAS, 50 p .; 6. Husqvarna, 43 p .;

MX2 rankings

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), 37: 05.389; 2. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 02.590; 3. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 02.737; 4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), +0: 04.269; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 05.951; 6. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 15.108; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0: 21.278; 8. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +0: 22.675; 9. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Kawasaki), +0: 27,678; 10. Wilson Todd (AUS, Kawasaki), +0: 44.740;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 36: 34.006; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 02.407; 3. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0: 04.397; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Kawasaki), +0: 09.087; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0: 10.791; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0: 15,057; 7. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Kawasaki), +0: 24.453; 8. Jed Beaton (AUS, Husqvarna), +0: 25.214; 9. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0: 29.094; 10. Isak Gifting (SWE, GASGAS), +0: 33.158;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 47 points; 2. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 43 p .; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 37 p .; 4. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 34 p .; 5. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 31 p .; 6. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 31 p .; 7. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 28 p .; 8. Wilson Todd (AUS, KAW), 21 p .; 9. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 20 p .; 10. Bastian Boegh Damm (DEN, KTM), 15 p .;

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 79 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 74 p .; 3. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 74 p .; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 67 p .; 5. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 66 p .; 6. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 54 p .; 7. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 53 p .; 8. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 50 p .; 9. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 48 p .; 10. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 37 p .;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 93 points; 2. Kawasaki, 80 p .; 3. Honda, 79 p .; 4. Yamaha, 77 p .; 5. GASGAS, 53 p .; 6. Husqvarna, 43 p .;