The Slovenian of Honda, managed by a handful of GPs, completes the work by mathematically closing the MXGP games. Motocross world wide open in MX2 with Geerts (Yamaha) who wins Race 1 and then falls twice in Race 2. Coldenhoff and Vialle win in Finland

He had to manage and managed: Tim Gajser, Slovenian born in 1996, already 4 times World Motocross champion, wins his 5th world title at the Finnish Grand Prix. The fourth in the MXGP premier class, the confirmation that the Slovenian is a solid, constant, talented, fast and extremely intelligent rider. A first part of the championship to attack, to build a substantial advantage, thanks to the absences of Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre, and a second half in management. He rightly applied the same method also in Finland, aware of the fact that 35 points would have been enough to take home the fifth world title, after the one that ended in 2021. “Winning a World Cup means doing something important, winning five is fantastic”, comments Gajser shortly after Race 2. “I was nervous before this race, but everything went well”, concludes the Honda Hrc rider, sixth on the day with the all-Yamaha podium (Coldenhoff-Seewer-Renaux). Five titles like Roger De Coster, Joel Smets, Eric Geboers, Georges Jobe and Jeffrey Herlings: the Olympus of the Motocross World Championship.

MXGP: Yamaha podium, Gajser title – First victory of the season for Glenn Coldenhoff: the Yamaha rider is at ease in the sand of Finland and with the victory of the second heat and the 2nd place in Race 1 he takes home the GP. Historic all-Yamaha podium, with Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux both at 40 points and respectively in second and third position. Despite the HRC party for Gajser’s World Cup victory, now given for sure, a day to be framed for the house of the Tre Diapason. Nearly missed podium for Brian Bogers (Husqvarna), winner of the first heat and disappointing in the second, also thanks to a crash. In total management Tim Gajser (Honda), very careful not to make mistakes, not to make mistakes, with a pace much lower than his potential. Even more cautious than in the latest releases, but to bring the World Cup home you need to know how to do this too. Excellent top ten for Alberto Forato (9th with the Gas Gas 450), while Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas) is only 15th. Weekend of ups and downs for Romain Febvre: the Kawasaki rider, who started from pole position, then ran into a series of errors and crashes that relegated him to the seventh position of the day. See also Chivas vs Querétaro: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the United States, online streaming and possible lineups

Sunday with strong emotions in MX2, with Tom Vialle (Ktm) winning the Finnish Grand Prix thanks to 2nd place in Race 1 behind Jago Geerts (Yamaha) and the victory in the second heat. If the first half hour of the race is a solo by the current leader of the drivers' classification, the second heat is a swing of emotions for everyone. On a track now destroyed and marked by the canals, there are many twists: first of all the one starring Geerts, who loses the front when exiting the corners and overturns, getting stuck under the bike after conquering the holeshot. The Belgian starts last and tries a furious comeback. At the same time Vialle becomes the leader of the heats, overtaking an excellent Liam Everts (Ktm), the one who will take the place of the Frenchman in 2023 on the official 250 Sx-F. The second twist is by Vialle, who makes a small mistake and leaves the way open to Roan Van de Moosdjik (Husqvarna). The Dutchman, during the penultimate lap, falls and returns the favor to Vialle, with the latter having to defend himself with a knife between his teeth from the attacks of Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna), sand specialist. In the end Geerts is 7th in Race 2, but without the second crash, in an attempt to overtake Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki), he would have managed to snatch a few more points. Vialle, de Wolf and Geerts are therefore on the podium. The Belgian remains the leader of the World Cup, but the gap has now narrowed to 15 points. Vialle has the obligation to win in Saint Jean d'Angely and in Turkey, Geerts can afford three seconds and a third place. But how many regrets for the Belgian, who has thrown away a mentally won race.

Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Finland: the rankings – Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Finland: MXGP day ranking

Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 47 points Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 40 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 40 Brian Bogers (Ola-Husqvarna) 40 Brent Van donnick (Bel-Yamaha) 32 Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 29 Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 29 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 26 Alberto Forato (Ita-Gas Gas) 23 Henry Jacobi (Ger-Honda) 21

Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Finland: MXGP championship standings

Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 674 points Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 570 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 525 Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 517 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 506 Brian Bogers (Ola-Husqvarna) 391 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 359 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 352 Pauls Jonass (Let-Husqvarna) 325 Mitch Evans (Aus-Honda) 272

Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Finland: MX2 day classification

Tom Vialle (Fra-Ktm) 47 points Kay de Wolf (Ola-Husqvarna) 42 Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 39 Roan Van de Moosdjik (Husqvarna) 38 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 32 Kevin Horgmo (Nor-Kawasaki) 30 Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 29 Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 28 Mikkel Haarup (Dan-Kawasaki) 23 Tom Guyon (Fra-Ktm) 20

Motocross World Championship 2022, GP of Finland: MX2 championship standings

Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 676 points Tom Vialle (Fra-Ktm) 661 Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 535 Kevin Horgmo (Nor-Kawasaki) 476 Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 434 Mikkel Haarup (Dan-Kawasaki) 410 Kay de Wolf (Ola-Husqvarna) 390 Andrea Adamo (Ita-Gas Gas) 383 Stephen Rubini (Fra-Honda) 358 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 257.