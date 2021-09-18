The veteran off-road racing saga presented its new installment, which will also come to the new generation of consoles.

There were many New Games Announced at THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Event, the return of Outcast or the remake of Destroy All Humans 2 were some of the most striking, but we were also excited about the new installment of the long-standing off-road racing saga. MX vs ATV Legends was shown with a trailer that captures the spirit of the games and gives us an idea of ​​the direction in which the series is heading.

The new Career mode will put us in the shoes of a world-famous professional pilotIn MX vs ATV Legends We will pilot motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs, in a new Career mode that will put us in the shoes of a world-famous professional pilot, we will experience the risks you face and rise to glory in a series of circuits that include new open environments that their developers, Rainbow studiosThey have assured that they will be huge.

Great outdoor races with a redesigned physics systemThe game will feature two-player split-screen races and a online mode that will allow you to face 16 players in teams. In its Career mode we will go through the trajectory of a professional runner, having to make decisions that will take us through different paths, presenting different opportunities, such as sponsors or the possibility of attending special events.

The new Traced mode will take us to great outdoor races, who will seek to test our driving style with his redesigned physics system. We will also have the possibility of personalize both our rider and our vehicles, being able to change parts of our motorcycles, improving them and adjusting them to our style, counting on the main manufacturers in the off-road motor industry. MX vs ATV Legends is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although we still do not have an expected date for its launch.

