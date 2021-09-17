MX vs. ATV Legends was announced with a presentation trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase, this is a new chapter in the racing game series that mix the motocross with other off-road disciplines.

In development at Rainbow Studios on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, the game features a Career mode which promises to be the widest and most profound view so far in the series, inviting players to take part in a long journey to undying glory in the world of dirt racing, whether it be for two or four wheels.

The Career mode now includes several aspects including management regarding the progress of the driver, including the need to choose sponsors and manage the finances of the team. In addition to this, the new mode Trails represents an absolute novelty, which allows players to compete “against nature” in a new and never seen before way.

In addition to the single player, MX vs ATV Legends can be played in multiplayer in two players in the stands-screen or in 16 players online with team match. Among other innovations there are several new options for the personalization of drivers and vehicles, as well as a significant technical evolution in terms of graphics and the driving model, thanks also to a revised and corrected physical management system also for collisions.

Among the other news that emerged from the THQ Nordic event, we remember the announcement of Jagged Alliance 3 and that of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed.