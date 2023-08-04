MX Linux is a very light weight Linux distribution, based on Debian, which aims to provide a highly customizable, easy to use and very stable desktop environment; this distribution was developed with the aim of being fast, efficient and suitable for a wide range of users, from beginners to advanced users.

“MX” comes from previous distributions whose names are “Mepis” and “antiX”; this is because the distribution is a merger of two previous projects, MEPIS Linux and antiX; as you can guess “antiX” means “ancient”, it is in fact designed (like many other Linux distributions) for older hardware.

Not surprisingly, MX Linux also has a 32-bit version that is still supported today, which is not a given if you consider that many Linux distributions dropped 32-bit support much earlier than Windows did.

The birth of MX Linux

MX Linux was created by a group of Linux enthusiasts who wanted to combine the ease of use and stability of Debian with the efficiency and performance of the antiX system, known to work well even on older hardware.

This unique debian-based project was born in 2014 and quickly attracted the attention of the Linux community thanks to its user-oriented philosophy and its support for a wide range of hardware.

Strengths of MX Linux

Stability : Being based on Debian Stable, MX Linux offers a solid and reliable foundation. Stable releases of Debian are known to be very robust and time-tested.

: Being based on Debian Stable, MX Linux offers a solid and reliable foundation. Stable releases of Debian are known to be very robust and time-tested. Flexibility : MX Linux is highly customizable and allows users to easily tailor the look and behavior of the desktop to their preferences.

: MX Linux is highly customizable and allows users to easily tailor the look and behavior of the desktop to their preferences. Performance : Thanks to the combination of technologies from antiX and Debian, MX Linux performs well even on older hardware.

: Thanks to the combination of technologies from antiX and Debian, MX Linux performs well even on older hardware. Integration of MX tools : The distribution includes some custom tools, such as MX Tweak and MX Package Installer, which make it easier to manage your system and install new software.

: The distribution includes some custom tools, such as MX Tweak and MX Package Installer, which make it easier to manage your system and install new software. Active community: MX Linux has a very strong and supportive community with newcomers that offers support to users and contributes to the development of the distribution.

Weaknesses of MX Linux

Older software versions : Due to the Debian Stable base, some applications may be slightly outdated compared to other distributions with more frequent releases.

: Due to the Debian Stable base, some applications may be slightly outdated compared to other distributions with more frequent releases. Initial learning: Users from different desktop environments may take some time to adjust to the MX Linux interface.

Differences between MX Linux and other distributions

Compared to other popular distributions such as Ubuntu Linux Lite, ZorinOS or Linux Mint, MX Linux is mainly distinguished by its origin from antiX, which gives it a focus on high performance and support for older hardware. Some of the differences include:

Linux Lite : Linux Lite is known for its ease of use and low resource consumption. However, MX Linux may have an edge for users looking for a more customizable and stable experience thanks to the Debian foundation.

: Linux Lite is known for its ease of use and low resource consumption. However, MX Linux may have an edge for users looking for a more customizable and stable experience thanks to the Debian foundation. ZorinOS : ZorinOS is designed to be easy to use, especially for users coming from Windows. MX Linux, on the other hand, offers more flexibility and may be more appealing to those who want a highly customizable desktop environment.

: ZorinOS is designed to be easy to use, especially for users coming from Windows. MX Linux, on the other hand, offers more flexibility and may be more appealing to those who want a highly customizable desktop environment. Linux Mint: Linux Mint is known for providing a pleasant desktop experience, with a wide variety of desktop environments to choose from. MX Linux might be preferable for those looking for a stable Debian base and specific custom tools.

Which type of user should use this operating system and which not

This operating system is suitable for different types of users:

Users who want stability : If you are looking for a stable, time-tested system with broad support, this distro is an excellent choice.

: If you are looking for a stable, time-tested system with broad support, this distro is an excellent choice. Users with older hardware : MX Linux is also designed to run well on older hardware, making it ideal for less powerful PCs and laptops.

: MX Linux is also designed to run well on older hardware, making it ideal for less powerful PCs and laptops. Expert users: Experienced Linux users will appreciate the customizations and tools offered by MX Linux.

Conversely, it may not be the best choice for:

Users who want the latest software releases : If you need the latest software releases, you may prefer a distribution that follows more frequent releases.

: If you need the latest software releases, you may prefer a distribution that follows more frequent releases. Users who prefer specific desktop environments : If you have a specific preference for a particular desktop environment (like GNOME or KDE), you may find other distributions that support it natively.

: If you have a specific preference for a particular desktop environment (like GNOME or KDE), you may find other distributions that support it natively. Users who come from Windows: this operating system could be really difficult with a steep learning curve for those who, before Windows, didn’t even use the good old DOS (since you mostly use command lines).

A good OS to resurrect old laptops and stationary PCs

MX Linux is designed to perform well on a wide range of hardware, but its performance particularly excels on more modestly specced PCs and laptops; thanks to the Debian base and the optimization provided by the antiX system, MX Linux manages to run easily on computers with less powerful processors, little RAM and integrated graphics cards, in fact it can prove to be an ideal choice for old computers or devices with limited resources, as it offers a smooth desktop experience without requiring high-end hardware.

Conversely, on newer, better-performing hardware, MX Linux will still perform well and provide an equally pleasant desktop environment.

Unfortunately may not take full advantage of more advanced hardware, as its priority is to maintain stability and efficiency across a wide range of devices. If you have a high-end PC and want to make the most of system performance, other Linux distributions optimized for modern hardware may be a more suitable choice.

Be that as it may, MX Linux remains a highly versatile distribution and suitable for a wide range of hardware configurations.

Nvidia support pre-installed

A noteworthy feature of MX Linux is the pre-installed support for Nvidia graphics cards. This is one element that differentiates MX Linux from many other Linux distributions, as support for Nvidia cards can sometimes be problematic on other platforms. By opting to provide Nvidia proprietary drivers by default, MX Linux simplifies the installation and configuration of Nvidia graphics cards, providing users with a smoother and more seamless experience on systems with Nvidia hardware.

Proprietary Nvidia drivers generally offer better performance, especially for games and graphically intensive applications, and may allow you to take full advantage of the graphics card’s capabilities. However, it should be noted that some users prefer to use open-source drivers for ethical reasons or for compatibility issues with some specific configurations. For these users, MX Linux also offers the option of using the open-source Nouveau drivers, although they may face some performance and functionality limitations.

The inclusion of pre-installed Nvidia drivers shows the care and commitment of the developers of this operating system to offer a complete and pleasant user experience. For those who own Nvidia graphics cards, MX Linux is definitely a distribution to consider to exploit the full potential of your GPU without having to go through complex driver installation and configuration processes.

Nvidia video cards are the most popular not only for gamers, but also for those who “traffic” a lot especially in the graphics environment; so if you hypothetically want to use Blender and you have an old laptop with an integrated Nvidia video card, it could be a right distro for you.

Concluding

MX Linux is a versatile and stable Linux distribution, ideal for users who want a reliable and customizable system, with particular attention to performance on older hardware; with its active community and constant development, MX Linux continues to be an attractive choice in the landscape of Linux distributions.