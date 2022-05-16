The first four of the general table advanced to the prelude to the final, counting on footballers who made a difference on the pitch, thanks to their different contributions.

Here we leave you the idea team of the quarterfinals of the league:

Argentine goalkeeper tigers It was a factor to avoid the fall against Cruz Azul in the Aztec stadium and although they lost the return in the Volcano due to the minimum difference, he prevented the score from being wider and they were eliminated.

His interventions kept the goal at zero for the Ida in the Aztec stadiumby making at least five saves, but in the second match even luck was on the side because two right posts said no to The Machine.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | May 14, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | May 15, 2022 Benjamin War | May 14, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | May 14, 2022

With the injury of the Peruvian Anderson Santamariathe Argentine helmsman of Atlas, Diego Cocadecided to place him as a central defender, giving good results to avoid Chivas’ attack.

Thanks to his good performance in the Ida, Coca he returned to put it above the South American, without failing the confidence of his coach. The Bone He was always attentive to counter the red and white offensive.

Atlético San Luis was a worthy rival for Pachucasince he had a seasoned group and his attackers gave a lot of trouble as John Murillo, German Berterame Y Rubens Sambueza.

The Argentine had an outstanding participation in the lower half and was even in charge of scoring in the second duel, with which they did not lose faith in being able to reach the semifinals.

The right side of the Tuzos He continues in a big way, because again he had a constant back and forth in the two matches, continually contributing passes and centers to try to hurt the potosinos. In the end, the youth squad was in charge of putting assists and feeding balls to the attackers, one of the many reasons why the super leaders did not fall by the wayside.

The left side of the red and black He was a constant threat to the Guadalajara When it came to going forward and creating problems in marking, he also contributed defensively. He never neglected either of his two tasks and was in charge of putting an end to the rojiblancas illusions by scoring in the Jalisco Stadium when he appeared down the left side to get around defenders and beat Raul Gudino.

The Brazilian is one of the key pieces in the functioning of the U of Nuevo Leon for a long time. He is in charge of starting the connection between attack and defense, imposing himself against the cement workers.

Although Machine had more possession Carioca he was the most precise when it came to delivering the ball, he recovered six balls, tried the shot and came out victorious in offensive duels.

The Chilean of America He was decisive against Puebla both in the first leg and in the second leg, scoring and assisting. In the first leg, he took a free kick that became the center for the goal of the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres.

In the second leg, he converted a controversial penalty and later provided assistance for Alexander Zendejasalthough he was also in charge of driving the ball and directing the offensive.

Thanks to the brace he achieved in the first game of the Classic Tapatioin it Akron Stadium, Atlas was able to take a comfortable lead home, which they never let go of.

At the same time, the red and black youth squad had a passing accuracy of more than 89 percent, recovered balls in midfield to begin to orchestrate the attack.

The Colombian was a nightmare for him Guadalajara, since in the first game he did not tire of running to attack and defend, putting the red and white defense in serious predicament, which cost him a lot to compete. He gave everything during the 90 minutes and continually went down to retrieve the ball risking his physical condition, even an individual action of his ended up leaving the first goal of Marquez. Quite a demon.

As well as Valdes had a good performance Zendejas It seems that he also feels comfortable appearing as a right winger, where he has managed to do damage when facing head-to-head duels or sending crosses. For the first leg he was not so fine, but in the Aztec stadium It caused problems for the Puebla defense, apart from starting the play of the first American goal and was in charge of sealing the goal that sank The fringe.

The Argentine of Pachuca He was the most decisive striker in all the quarters, converting a total of four goals: two in the first leg and two in the second leg against his former team.

He won balls in the rival area, not only did he have a fine scoring nose but he played for the rest of his teammates, following the ball in every play.

The helmsman of the current champion knew how to totally counteract the Sacred Flockwho were coming off a five-game winning streak, however, literally ran into a wall.

The foxes They were very solid in defense, they did not let the rojiblancos play their offensive game and ended up suffocating them, so much so that there were almost no dangerous actions in the Colombian’s goal Camilo Vargas.