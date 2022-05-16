The first to stamp their pass were the Eagleswhere the controversial arbitration of Fernando Guerrero He gave a lot to talk about against Puebla, which again fell by the wayside.

Subsequently, the Tuzos they were able to win 5-4 overall against the brave Atlético San Luis, who never gave up. The Argentine striker Nico Ibanez he dispatched with a double in the Ida y Vuelta.

This Sunday, the red and black tied 1-1 in the Classic Tapatio against Chivas, however, the aggregate was 3-2 in favor of the current monarchs, who put a stop to Richard Chain.

Finally, Cruz Azul was able to defeat the U of Nuevo Leon in it Volcanohowever, the global 1-1 favored the royals, who depended a lot on the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.

Here are the best memes that threw the rooms of the league:

THE LEADER TO SEMIS! Pachuca and San Luis gave us a great series (5-4 on aggregate), but the Tuzos advanced to the semifinals. Posted by juanfootball on Saturday, May 14, 2022

TSSSS… Penalty in favor of America, the Puebla goalkeeper saves it, the referee repeats the charge with much controversy and Diego Valdez scores it. Posted by juanfootball on Saturday, May 14, 2022

How did it look coming…? pic.twitter.com/AYpxp1uGtd – The Leaders (@_los_lideres) May 15, 2022

A round of applause for San Luis after the great series against Pachuca. They fell with their heads held high. You have our respects, Saint Louis. Posted by RECORD Mexico on Saturday, May 14, 2022