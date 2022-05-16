The quarterfinals of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 came to an end to meet the four semifinalists: the super leader Pachuca, Tigres, the champion Atlas and America.
The first to stamp their pass were the Eagleswhere the controversial arbitration of Fernando Guerrero He gave a lot to talk about against Puebla, which again fell by the wayside.
Subsequently, the Tuzos they were able to win 5-4 overall against the brave Atlético San Luis, who never gave up. The Argentine striker Nico Ibanez he dispatched with a double in the Ida y Vuelta.
This Sunday, the red and black tied 1-1 in the Classic Tapatio against Chivas, however, the aggregate was 3-2 in favor of the current monarchs, who put a stop to Richard Chain.
Finally, Cruz Azul was able to defeat the U of Nuevo Leon in it Volcanohowever, the global 1-1 favored the royals, who depended a lot on the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.
Here are the best memes that threw the rooms of the league:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#LEAGUE #memes #Liguilla #rooms #robbery #America #goodbye #Chivas #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply