There is still a long time to finish the Closing Tournament 2023 of the MX League, however, some possible signings for next summer have already begun to sound, thus starting the famous Stove Football.
Here are some of the rumours:
During the past week it was revealed that both the udinese as the Fiorentina from Italy are interested in the Cruz Azul midfielder, even some media say that the two clubs in the A series They are preparing an offer between four and five million euros. However, the sports director of La Máquina, Oscar Perezdenied that such approaches exist, leaving it up in the air if it is real or not.
With the arrival of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti to the technical direction of Machineyou would already have your first orders for the following semester.
The Brazilian from Tigres is one of them, apart from his representative announced a few days ago that the only way to renew with the royal club would be if they offer him three years, otherwise he would leave, since he has other offers at the door.
Likewise, another that El Tuca wants to take is the Argentine from the Pumas, since w sports reported that the cement leadership has already contacted the National University to discuss a possible negotiation.
A piece of news that perhaps will not make bluecrema fans very happy. According Fernando Esquivelthe return of the Colombian to America could happen, since the sporting gijon from Spain decided not to renew the loan, so he should return to Coapa, without knowing if he will really have a place, something that the coaching staff must analyze, remembering that he has a contract until the summer of 2025.
w sports reported that in Blue Cross They are also looking for someone to arrive to reinforce the central defense, leaving the names of Titán and El Zancudo. However, it is unknown if Bravos de Juárez or tigersrespectively, would give a probable output to its elements.
The Ecuadorian of Machine is wanted by him anderlecht from Belgium, apart from Seville from Spain asked about him, so he made it known Gustavo Vilacreses at the station FM Sports Area from Ecuador.
“Royal Anderlecht is in talks with Michael Estrada, plus Sevilla only asked about him”revealed on social media.
The striker is on loan with the sky-blue club, which has a purchase option, but the letter belongs to Toluca.
Given the poor results that Atlas has obtained, added to the win received in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe technician’s output is sounding Benjamin Mora so that El Hecho en CU arrives instead. For now, the red and black board only gave a slap on the wrist and supported Blackberrybut Jimmy’s option is real.
This week, the Argentine midfielder from Puebla renewed for one more year, also accepting that he is going through a great moment with the team.
He America He would be thinking of repatriating the Colombian, who a few years ago was a member of his ranks. However, the reporter Fred Gomezof the Balloonannounced that the flamenco is on the lookout, so they would look for him to sign a pre-agreement once his contract with the Porto in summer. Unfortunately for the Eagles, although they have already contacted him, the midfielder does not want to lower his claims.
Given the criticisms leveled at Oscar Jimenez in the arch of America, those of Coapa would be analyzing a new goalkeeper for the following semester. According to information from The Sniper of the daily recordthe current element of the Celta Vigo and the one from Necaxa would be in the cream-blue sights. The South American acknowledged a few days ago that he is interested in returning, without saying when, while his youth squad already raised his hand to return and have his revenge.
