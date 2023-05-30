The Rayados del Monterrey of the MX League announced this Monday the Argentine Fernando Ortiz as their new coach for the 2023 Apertura tournament.

“Welcome to the Monterrey Soccer Club Fernando Ortiz. Let them know that we came out to win! Up Monterrey!” Was the message with which the Rayados received the South American helmsman on their social networks.

ortiz He comes to replace the Mexican Víctor Manuel Vucetich, fired last Sunday, a week after Monterrey was eliminated by his staunch rival, Tigres UANL, in the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

Also a week ago Fernando Ortiz He lost his job as a strategist for the Águilas del América, a team he led for three tournaments, but which he resigned after losing in the Clausura 2023 semifinal against Chivas del Guadalajara in the National Classic.

The man born in Corral de Bustos began his career as a soccer coach in Paraguay where he led Sol de América and Sportivo Luqueño. The jump to direct the Águilas del América, the team with the most league titles in Mexico, took place in 2022.

Fernando Ortiz He was hired by the capital team to be in charge of the Under-20 category, but in the middle of the Clausura of that year he became an interim member of the first team due to the dismissal of his compatriot Santiago Solari due to the poor results of the Eagles. Leading América, the 45-year-old helmsman had spectacular numbers in the regular phase of the three tournaments he led.

Fernando Ortiz directing an América match in the Liga MX/Jam Media

In the Closing 2022 of the MX League he earned his one-year renewal after finishing the contest in fourth place. In the Apertura, already as the starting coach, he finished as the leader and in the Clausura 2023 he led the team to the final phase in second place.

His sin with the Eagles was that in the three final phases of these tournaments he fell in the semifinal. In the first against Pachuca, in the second against Toluca and a week ago against Chivas. Monterrey will be the second team he leads in the MX League.