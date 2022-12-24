Mexico City.- Cruz Azul confirmed the departure of the Peruvian, Luis Abram, after not exercising the purchase option. “”We make the departure of the Peruvian Luis Abram official. Thank you very much, Luis! Success in everything that comes!” says the ad for the Machine.

The central defender was with the cement growers during the last season after arriving on loan from Granada CF In the Clausura 2022 he took ownership after responding with football facts, but in the Apertura 2022 everything changed.

His constant mistakes sent him to the bench and he failed to recover although Raúl Gutiérrez took the helm after the dismissal of Diego Aguirre. His lack of activity would question the continuity of Luis Abram, this Friday the La Noria club made his departure official.

The 26-year-old player will have to report to the Granada team but it will be difficult for him to play immediately in the second round of the 2022-23 Spanish LaLiga season, that will depend on the coach, Paco López, if he wants to have Luis Abram in his cast .

Otherwise, the Rojiblancos would loan out to a team from LaLiga SmartBank (Second Division) to revalue the player for the summer market.

Cruz Azul has the possibility of looking for another center-back before the end of the transfer period, on January 31 of next year. For now, it is not known if he will think about looking for another element or will be complete after the return of Jordan Silva, who played on loan with Xolos de Tijuana.