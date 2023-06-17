Mexico City.-America already has a coach! Its about Brazilian, andre jardinewho in recent days was seen very close to the whole of the Mexico City, and in mutual agreement with the directive of the St. Louis Athletic it was decided to pay his termination clause for two million dollars.

The staff from Potosi agreed to cede to andre jardine with the only condition that he not disarm his team for the next Liga Mx Opening 2023. That way it was a matter of hours for through their social networks confirm the gold medalist in Tokyo 2020 as its new strategist after the resignation of Fernando Ortiz.

“Welcome to America. André #SomosAmérica”, reads the current publication of the creams, where they add a video with the characteristics of their next technical director: Professional, champion, young, up-to-date, offensive, intelligent, brave and with variants to lead the first team.

Minutes before being announced by the feathered St. Louis Athletic issued a statement thanking the work of andre jardine during the last three championships, of which in two he installed the Tunisians in the league.

“By means of the present it is reported that by mutual agreement we have terminated the employment relationship that linked the Mr. André garden with our club. We thank André for the dedication, commitment and professionalism with which he addressed himself at all times during his stay with the club and we wish him the best of success in his future projects”, mentioned the ‘Atleti‘.

André Jardine led his last game with the rojiblancos today, in the friendly against Zacatecas miners in the dam He will be seen with his new squad this weekend when he takes on the Toluca FC during the ‘Eagle Tour’although he will not direct that party.

It is anticipated that the first address of the Brazilian happen when America faces the Rayados de Monterreynext June 20 in McAllen, Texaswhere they will meet again with the ‘Tano Ortiz. He will be the third Brazilian to direct the feathered, after Paulo Falcao (1991-1992) and Jorge Vieira (1987-1990). 26 days it took America to announce your new technical director.