Here the latest transfer news and rumours:

After running out of titles once again, #cougars announced its first casualties. They said goodbye to Sebastián Saucedo and the Brazilian José Rogério. The board decided not to renew the South American’s loan or make the purchase effective.#LigaBBVAMX #LigaMX #National University pic.twitter.com/y4oEwEuHBF — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 10, 2022

The North American midfielder was left as a free agent, since it was known beforehand that he was not going to renew.

In the case of the Brazilian, his loan ended and the team decided not to make the purchase option effective railway.

Another one leaving Pumas! Washington Corozo is the third casualty of the felines The Ecuadorian striker joins Rogério de Oliveira and Sebastián Saucedo as the team’s first departureshttps://t.co/t7XrFrmmSX pic.twitter.com/m0DrU4eYpO — Halftime (@halftime) May 10, 2022

UNAM decided not to renew the attacker’s loan, so he must return to Sporting Crystal from Peru, which has its rights.

Cougars was looking to get a loan extension because he had convinced the Argentine coach Andres Lillinihowever, the purchase option was raised to two million dollars.

Could I get to Pumas for FREE? https://t.co/bhcX0cV5Co Louis Montes?? He has a contract with León until June 30, 2022 and everything seems to indicate that he will not extend his bond. For that reason, three teams, including Pumas, will bid for El Chapo. https://t.co/bhcX0cV5Co pic.twitter.com/aEEbdUkA7h – Dale Blue and Gold (@DaleAzulyOro) May 10, 2022

Among those who would raise their hands to sign the Shorty they would be Cougars, Mazatlan and Xolos.

Despite being one of the fans’ favourites, El Veneno could leave, just as other figures from the institution have done.

I was watching the game that was happening in TUDN Cruz Azul vs. San Luis, Germán Berterame’s movements are pure magic. I imagine it with a Diego Valdes , Alvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas what it would be . pic.twitter.com/wDhwazguZK — ℍ?ℝ?ℤ (ᑕ♥ᗩ) ??? (@17LEAGUETITLES) May 7, 2022

According to the journalist David Medrano, Berterame He did not renew with the potosinos because he plans to return to the Old Continent.

VEGA YES, GUDIÑO NO??❌ The goalkeeper was unable to reach an agreement with the board and at the end of the tournament, Raúl Gudiño would be a free player. How do you see this, Chivahermanos? Would they have renewed it? pic.twitter.com/FKx2VwQkZp – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 6, 2022

However, according to The Sniper of the Daily Recordthe auriazul board would not be looking for the goalkeeper who did not renew with Guadalajara, since they would have full confidence in Julio Gonzalez.

? Santos reports that Eduardo Fentanes will remain on the bench.https://t.co/Cl5koTmg10 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 10, 2022

In a statement, the Warriors reported that their coaching staff will be confirmed by Omar Tapia, Raphael Figueroa Y Hugo Colace as auxiliaries.

CONFIRMED. Daniel Parra is a new player of Club Necaxa. He arrives from CF Monterrey. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/f2unOBY8U9 – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 10, 2022

The left side sees little action due to the presence of the Chilean sebastian vegas Y Jesus Gallardo.

Andrés Carevic, Venados coach in the Liga Expansión MX. pic.twitter.com/x6tibDw35s – Goltico (@Golticocom) May 10, 2022

The Merida deer of the Expansion League are his destiny, arriving as a replacement for Carlos Gutierrez.

With information from Julio Ibáñez, it seems to indicate that Alfredo Talavera will not continue with the pumas next season. pic.twitter.com/Md7Llp10CZ — Lord Puma (@LordPuma3) May 10, 2022

felling he wants a two-year contract extension, a time that the board does not agree to accept, so that has hindered the possibilities. However, the source announces that nothing can be taken for granted, although for some time he has been associated with teams like Juárez or Chivas.

BACK TO MEXICO! ? With information from the ‘Ghost’ Suarez, the Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio, is the number 1 candidate to lead the Bravos de Juárez?.#LIGAMX pic.twitter.com/kmjgDya7qr – Soccer Mind (@somoslamente) May 11, 2022

sources close to Halftime They have mentioned that the frontiersmen have already sent an offer to the Preacher.

However, it would be difficult for him to come because he has personal reasons, so Juarez I would be waiting.

? He went on loan for 1 year, his letter still belongs to León. After passing through Rayados, would you bring Joel Campbell back to the Fiera?, we read them ????#EmeraldTerritory pic.twitter.com/THrMmA6lF6 — Emerald Territory (@Terr_Esmeralda) May 9, 2022

It is unknown what the final decision will be, however, if The gang does not exercise the purchase option, the striker will have to return to La Fiera, where he still has a year on his contract.

? | TO BUY IT! Joaquín Montecinos fulfilled the objectives of his contract and now Tijuana is FORCED to acquire him. The Chilean player played 60% of the minutes, a situation that closed his contractual transfer. Now yes, will it be 100% dog? ℹ️ @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/GsujFFR42r – Zone Xolos (@ZonaXolos) May 8, 2022

The attacker arrived on loan with a purchase obligation in case of meeting the objectives and by adding 60 percent of the minutes of the tournament, the border players must keep their services. Tijuana must pay 2.5 million dollars to Audax Italian.

Tomorrow Federico Viñas must give one of the best games of his career , right now is when you can change the perspective of the fan . @America club @federicovinas98 pic.twitter.com/3w9CESvuA8 — ℍ?ℝ?ℤ (ᑕ♥ᗩ) ??? (@17LEAGUETITLES) May 11, 2022

According to versions of the juarense press, the directive has already contacted the network breaker, raising the possibility of requesting it on loan.

Nevertheless, wonders it is also to the liking of Puebla, Xolos and Atlas.

Hugo González leaves Juárez, he will have to report to the Monterrey Soccer Club this summer.#ArribaElMonterrey ?? pic.twitter.com/di5vIg8tLy – Striped Zone (@zonarayada) May 4, 2022

Likewise, the offensive midfielder would also be low for the following semester.