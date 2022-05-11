The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has not come to an end, however, as usual, Stove Football has begun with confirmed lows and highs heading to Apertura 2022, and certain rumors have already appeared.
Here the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After not adding any championship in the season, Pumas announced the two soccer players as their casualties.
The North American midfielder was left as a free agent, since it was known beforehand that he was not going to renew.
In the case of the Brazilian, his loan ended and the team decided not to make the purchase option effective railway.
After announcing the goodbye of Roger Y Saucedoalso came the announcement about the Ecuadorian.
UNAM decided not to renew the attacker’s loan, so he must return to Sporting Crystal from Peru, which has its rights.
Cougars was looking to get a loan extension because he had convinced the Argentine coach Andres Lillinihowever, the purchase option was raised to two million dollars.
According to the column Tap Filtering in Halftimethe captain of León could leave the team, since the board thinks that his stage is over.
Among those who would raise their hands to sign the Shorty they would be Cougars, Mazatlan and Xolos.
The Argentine of Cougars is in the sights of Cruz Azul, a rumor that has been growing over time.
Despite being one of the fans’ favourites, El Veneno could leave, just as other figures from the institution have done.
It is known that the Argentine from Atlético San Luis is in the sights of different teams, thanks to his scoring quota and one of those who raises his hand is Blue Cross. However, the striker would play ugly against La Noria because among his plans is not to continue in the MX League.
According to the journalist David Medrano, Berterame He did not renew with the potosinos because he plans to return to the Old Continent.
With the likely departure of Alfredo Talavera from National Universitythe version is handled that the Chivas goalkeeper could still arrive.
However, according to The Sniper of the Daily Recordthe auriazul board would not be looking for the goalkeeper who did not renew with Guadalajara, since they would have full confidence in Julio Gonzalez.
After taking Santos Laguna in the semester when the Portuguese Peter Caixinha was dismissed, the helmsman gained the trust of the board to continue leading the way to Apertura 2022.
In a statement, the Warriors reported that their coaching staff will be confirmed by Omar Tapia, Raphael Figueroa Y Hugo Colace as auxiliaries.
With Fentanes Ratified at the head of the Warriors, the midfielder is the first casualty at the end of his contract, which he decided not to renew.
In accordance with Channel 6 Sportsthe Rayados player would leave the club to add more minutes and it would be with Necaxa.
The left side sees little action due to the presence of the Chilean sebastian vegas Y Jesus Gallardo.
After an adventure in soccer in Costa Rica, the Argentine will lead again on Aztec soil.
The Merida deer of the Expansion League are his destiny, arriving as a replacement for Carlos Gutierrez.
According to Daily Recordthe archer of National University could leave, since the negotiations to renew have become distant.
felling he wants a two-year contract extension, a time that the board does not agree to accept, so that has hindered the possibilities. However, the source announces that nothing can be taken for granted, although for some time he has been associated with teams like Juárez or Chivas.
With the departure of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti from bravesthe Colombian is considered as his replacement.
sources close to Halftime They have mentioned that the frontiersmen have already sent an offer to the Preacher.
However, it would be difficult for him to come because he has personal reasons, so Juarez I would be waiting.
At the end of your loan year with scratchedthe president of the club, Duilio Davinosaid the following: “Joel belongs to León and we have an option, we are going to analyze if Joel is an idea that can continue with us”.
It is unknown what the final decision will be, however, if The gang does not exercise the purchase option, the striker will have to return to La Fiera, where he still has a year on his contract.
Xolos is obliged to buy the Chilean, as the Argentine journalist announced Cesar Luis Merlo.
The attacker arrived on loan with a purchase obligation in case of meeting the objectives and by adding 60 percent of the minutes of the tournament, the border players must keep their services. Tijuana must pay 2.5 million dollars to Audax Italian.
The Uruguayan would be in the crosshairs of braveswho wishes to reinforce his attack.
According to versions of the juarense press, the directive has already contacted the network breaker, raising the possibility of requesting it on loan.
Nevertheless, wonders it is also to the liking of Puebla, Xolos and Atlas.
For a week it was reported that the goalkeeper would not be bought by Juarezso it will return to Monterey.
Likewise, the offensive midfielder would also be low for the following semester.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#LEAGUE #Latest #transfer #news #rumors #heading #Apertura #Corozo #Chapo #Osorio #Viñas
Leave a Reply