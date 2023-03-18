The Clausura 2023 Tournament of the Liga MX is playing its twelfth day, however, Stove Football towards the Apertura 2023 has already started, as some clubs are already thinking about which players they could sign.
Here we leave you the latest news on rumors and transfers:
According to the Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, a specialist in transfer issues in Europe, are four teams from LaLiga in Spain that closely follow the América winger. The clubs are the Osasuna, Real Valladolid, Girona and Celta Vigo.
Journalist kery ruiz informed that the end of the Tigers is followed by Russian clubs, among them, the Spartak Moscow.
“Raymundo Fulgencio is in the crosshairs of two Russian clubs. Both are willing to offer him 500,000 euros of annual salary and after probing with Tigres, they could buy him for three million euros. Fili could be one of the surprises of the summer”shared the communicator.
The Argentine goalkeeper sounds continuously to return to the eagles of americaHowever, this week it was revealed that he would be being stalked by Cruz Azul. However, the daily record reported that neither the doorman nor the Celta Vigo They have been contacted by the cement board. For now, the South American is focused on recovering from the Achilles tendon tear he suffered recently.
According to the information of the journalist willie gonzalezif the brazilian Rafael Carioca abandons tigers the next semester, the team would seek to take over the services of the Colombian, who would also be in the plans of the America. The hiring could occur because the attacker terminates the contract with the Porto From Portugal next June 30 and if it is not renewed it could get to the north for free.
According to the journalist david faitelsonthe brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti wants the Colombian to reinforce the lead of Blue Cross. However, the striker has a signed contract with Atlas until June 2026. Along with Quinonesthe Brazilian defender of Santos Laguna and the Argentine forward of Pumas are priorities, as reported in the program ‘Spicy Soccer’ of ESPN.
Pachuca would be willing to listen to offers for the midfielder to fulfill his dream of going to Europe this summer, after in January he was close to joining the ranks of the feyenoord from the Netherlands.
Last year the defender formed in Pachuca was defending the cause of Real Oviedo Spain, however, stopped entering plans this year. At first his return to Mexico sounded with Lion or the Tuzos, but he wanted to stay in Europe, however, that did not happen and now he will be in the MLS. The winger officially announced that his new squad is the Chicago Fire. Various media reported that he arrives on loan for the 2023 season, with the Hidalgo team receiving more than a million dollars.
