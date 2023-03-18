Here we leave you the latest news on rumors and transfers towards A2022:

🚨#EXCL | Real Valladolid, Girona FC, Osasuna, Celta Vigo, Club America are watching the development of 20-year-old Mexican right-back Emilio Lara.

🇲🇽 🟡 ⚫ #SomosAmerica pic.twitter.com/H0vhlSfwMF — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 17, 2023

🇷🇺🇲🇽 According to the Russian media @LigaTV Raymundo Fulgencio is wanted by two clubs in the Russian league ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pIWKXDmOs8 – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) March 16, 2023

“Raymundo Fulgencio is in the crosshairs of two Russian clubs. Both are willing to offer him 500,000 euros of annual salary and after probing with Tigres, they could buy him for three million euros. Fili could be one of the surprises of the summer”shared the communicator.

ONE 💣 HAS BEEN UNCOVERED! Héctor Huerta revealed on ESPN that Cruz Azul is going for Carioca, who has been linked in recent weeks with La Máquina, to Dinenno, who since past seasons has sounded for La Noria but the big news is Agustín Marchesín. pic.twitter.com/Y1WeI1gSag – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) March 14, 2023

In the event that Rafael Carioca 🇧🇷 decided not to renew with Tigres, the Colombian Mateus Uribe 🇨🇴 would be one of the options that the feline team would have to replace the Brazilian midfielder. The Porto player will be released. Would you like it to come to Tigres? YES 🔃

NO ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAIM1o3Pdu — :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) March 17, 2023

🚂 ANOTHER RUMOR. report @Faitelson_ESPN that Ricardo Ferretti would already be pointing out to the directive of #Blue Cross the positions to reinforce, these are: central defense, offensive midfielder and center forward. A suggested name that the directors liked was Julián Quiñones. pic.twitter.com/V8jFnHScZT — Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) March 14, 2023

“I will assume the role of Guardado”: Luis Chávez says he is ready to lead the Tri midfield 🇲🇽🔝https://t.co/zTm3nfUJbe pic.twitter.com/i4GLVh6XIp — Halftime (@halftime) March 15, 2023

🚨🇲🇽 OFFICIAL: Daniel Aceves was announced as a new Chicago Fire player Mexican luck…👊 pic.twitter.com/c7hBczN1sf – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) March 15, 2023