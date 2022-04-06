bad news for Chivas from Guadalajara prior to the duel on Day 13 of the Liga MX against the Red Devils of Toluca, because the Mexican striker, José Juan Macías, is in sight as he suffers once again from a muscular discomfort in his knee.

Jose Juan Macias He was unable to finish Monday’s training at the Verde Valle facilities, so he is expected to be evaluated and see how serious the discomfort he presented prior to the duel against Toluca could be.

This Tuesday, José Juan Macías will have to work separately to know the scope of these physical problems.

It was in the intersquad against Tapatio where JJ Macías began to feel pain and they had to take him out of practice so as not to take greater risks, taking into account that since his return to Mexico he has not been able to consolidate himself as a starter because he hardly played in Getafe and returned to Perla Tapatia with almost three months inactive.

The objective of the medical staff with José Juan Macías is for the attacker to return to training normally this Wednesday and evaluate how he presents himself to be taken into account for Saturday’s game against the Red Devils of Toluca.

José Juan Macías has only been in one game as a starter and five times he has entered as a substitute in the era of Marcelo Michel Leaño in this Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. At the moment he has scored a goal in 210 minutes played so far.

Chivas faces the last five days with the task of winning to be able to get fully into the fight for Liguilla positions, otherwise if they get negative results, they would be in serious trouble that would take them away from playoff positions.