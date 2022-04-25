Mexico City.- In this Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, the Cruz Azul Machine did not weigh the Azteca Stadium and therefore repeated one of its worst short tournaments. Of six recorded defeats, five happened at home, something that had not been seen since the 2016 Apertura.

Before moving to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula in 2018, the cement workers served as a local on the field of the Estadio Azul -currently Estadio Azulgrana- and it would be in that campaign when they experienced five setbacks against Tijuana (1-2), America (3-4) , Toluca (0-1), Puebla (1-2) and León (2-3), during the management of ‘Boss’ Tomas Boy (1951-2022).

Cruz Azul is one of the worst places in this championship but not the one that occupies the first place, since said step belongs to Bravos FC Juárez, who registers a negative balance of one win, one draw and seven losses in the Benito Juárez Olympic .

Juan Reynoso’s time is running out and he will have to find alternatives in this crucial week prior to the final stage of Clausura 2022. The cement producers are in sixth place with 24 points and falling again in this regular phase could play into their future.

This coming Saturday Cruz Azul will play again on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium, but it will not do so as a local, rather it will be a visitor against Club América in the Clásico Joven, where they will arrive as victims when facing the team that arrives at this match with six wins in a row.

Despite that, Juan Reynoso assured that this long week will help to correct certain things, affirming that his pupils will arrive better due to physical exhaustion. They need the victory, because the defeat could harm them in the 90-minute duel, for now they would receive it at the Azteca.

Cruz Azul lost against Atlético de San Luis on this date 16 of the Clausura 2022. Ricardo Chávez drowned the World Cup property. Cruz Azul could qualify for a direct league if it beats the eagles and is combined with a defeat by Puebla and Atlas in their respective matches.