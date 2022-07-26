La Paz, Baja California,- Mexican soccer is renewed and gives it the value that women deserve, both soccer players and referees. And it is that on the next day of the MX Expansion League there will be a special moment that could open more opportunities for the whistlers in the men’s categories.

In the match, Atlético La Paz against Celaya FC, there will be three women who will be part of the refereeing body, something that will happen for the first time in the Silver Division. The triplet will be led by Katia Itzel García, who establishes herself as the first woman to impose justice in this tournament.

The woman from the capital had already received several opportunities in the Liga MX Femenil, however, the Referees Commission saw excellent progress that made the decision to appoint her for this match in which she will have the flag bearers: Karen Janett Díaz and Enedina Caudillo.

The most recent occasion where we saw a whistler serve as the central referee in a men’s tournament dates back to 2004, when Virginia Tovar received this opportunity to direct the meeting between América and Irapuato.

Likewise, the Mexican Soccer Federation highlighted this achievement on its social networks. They are a pride! For the first time there will be a triplet of referees in the Liga de Expansión MX, made up of Katia García, Enedina Caudillo and Karen Díaz,” reads its publication.

It should be noted that the women who are part of the Referees Commission have often seen the possibility of integrating the refereeing body as line judges. Katia Itzel García’s feat can only mean one thing, women have done a better job than men.

The referee received her badge from the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) in 2019. At 29, she is one of the prospects for Mexican refereeing, as well as Karen Díaz and Enedina Caudillo who have already made their debut in Liga MX and the first was designated for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, sending a clear message to future generations.