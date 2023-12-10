The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are forced to recruit foreign mercenaries due to huge losses after their unsuccessful counter-offensive. The magazine wrote about this on December 10 Military Watch Magazine.

“The need for foreign personnel has increased as reports have mounted that Ukrainian forces have suffered huge losses, particularly since the launch of a failed months-long offensive against Russian forces,” the authors point out.

According to their information, the life expectancy of Ukrainian personnel at the front in the zones of the most intense combat operations during this period was no more than four hours. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces officers on the ground in 80–90% of cases reported the death of units sent to the front line.

It is noted that, in addition to the recruitment of foreign mercenaries in European countries, they are increasingly calling for a tightening of policies regarding the sending of men of military age back to Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian government raised the maximum age for conscription of men into military service, established new requirements for the conscription of women into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and allowed the mobilization of older citizens, journalists recalled.

Earlier this day it was reported that the Czech authorities officially allowed more than 150 of their citizens to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022. Permissions were received from the country's president after the approval of citizens' applications in the country's ministries of defense, foreign and internal affairs.

Before this, on December 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the destruction by Russian motorized rifles of several foreign mercenaries in the Ugledar area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). It was clarified that the participation of foreigners in hostilities was confirmed by radio interception and objective monitoring data.

In November, CNN reported, citing Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Dmitry Kostyuk, about the flight of foreign mercenaries from Ukraine, who, according to him, come for the sake of “a good line on their resume” without understanding the situation and are faced with fierce hostilities. In addition, US mercenary Matthew Vandyke spoke about the death of more than 500 Americans in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.