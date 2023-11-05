Russian Su-57 fighter jets equipped with long-range cruise missiles are capable of reaching US military bases located on the island of Guam and Hawaii. American magazine reported this on November 4 Military Watch.

“The Russian Air Force’s only squadron of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters received a new class of cruise missiles in October 2023, the range of which corresponds to the estimated range of the Kh-101/102 missiles installed on Russian strategic bombers of 3,500 km,” military observers said .

According to the authors of the article, the first Su-57 combat unit will be located in the Far East, which suggests that their key potential target could be US military bases in Guam and Hawaii.

The article also states that the Russian Aerospace Forces bases in the Far East will make it possible to deploy the Su-57 within a range that allows, if the need arises, to attack Guam without interrupting for refueling. If Russian fighters are deployed towards Cape Dezhnev, then objects in the Hawaiian Islands will be under threat of attack.

“Operating over the Pacific Ocean, just outside Alaskan airspace, the fighters, supported by aerial refueling capabilities, could also keep targets in key parts of the continental United States within range, including vital industrial sites in California,” the reporters warned.

Earlier, on October 13, Military Watch magazine wrote that the Su-57 is superior to its foreign counterparts in firepower. One of the main advantages of the Su-57 is the ability to use the P-37M missile, which is effectively used in the northwestern military zone, the TV channel reports. “360”. In particular, it can hit targets at a range of 400 km, which is twice as high as its counterparts from the USA and China.

In August it became known that a set of on-board digital communications equipment had been introduced into the Su-57. The new complex operates in the high and very high frequency ranges and has increased noise and reconnaissance immunity. At the same time, it was reported that new RVV-MD2 short-range missiles had been created for the Su-57. They are 5–10 years ahead of American developments. The development and testing of the air-to-air missile was carried out in a short time. By now, the adoption of ammunition into service has begun.

Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multirole fighter. It was created using stealth technologies and is capable of fighting any enemy fighters, as well as destroying enemy ground and surface targets.