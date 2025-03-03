He stand of Mobile World Capital (MWcapital) It is usually one of the most photography of the World Telephony Fair. This year, the Foundation has not failed. The entity has created a space inspired by the “Gaudí modernism” To reflect on the great challenges facing cities, as explained by its CEO, Francesc Fajula.

He “Agora Digital” Mwcapital seeks “complementarity between the physical world and the digital world”, as can be seen in a TRANCADÍS formed by 170 screens on the roof of space. “It is the natural evolution of what Gaudí would like in our time,” Fajula summarized.

Five immersive experiences

He standwhich carries the signature of the architect Vicente Guallartincludes Five experiences To demonstrate “how technology affects and improves people’s lives.” Following the concept of “Society 5.0”Japanese inspiration, each of these experiences tries to contact the environment, technology and citizens.

The sample, which carries by motto Living Techincluding from a robot Humanoid interacting with visitors to a Barcelona digital twin to know in real time both the state of traffic and the occupation of libraries. Without abandoning the city, another experience shows how our decisions affect the urban environment and the quality of life.

Immersive experience in the ‘stand’ of Mwcapital. EE

On the other hand, the tool Have Good Impact!developed by Mwcapital and Caixabank, which Calculate the carbon footprint of the congressmen. Finally, the Virtual reality used by Vueling to train its cabin crew.

Through these interactive experiences, MWcapital wants to reflect on the great social and environmental challenges facing humanity, especially in the urban nuclei. Today, 56% of the world’s population lives in cities, where 70% of greenhouse emissions are generated. In this context, “technology is not only a progress engine, but also a tool that contributes to collective well -being,” said Fajula.

First edition of Talent Arena

This year, MWcapital also celebrates the First edition of Talent Arenaan event dedicated to the collection and formation of talent that is held until Wednesday at the Montjuïc enclosure in Barcelona.

Fajula has detailed that the meeting has more than 230 international speakers, among which are the former world of chess world Gary Kaspárov and the co -founder of Apple Steve Wozniak.

He added that the contest constitutes a “meeting point” between developers, technicians, companies from any sector and training centers. “Hopefully it is not too successful and we die of success”he has joked to remember that the appointment occupies 20,000 square meters