A true proof of vitality and strength for Xiaomi is the Technological Fair of Barcelona, ​​the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC). The Chinese company was not limited to presenting the most anticipated phones of its 15 series, but also extended the fan to an amazing range of novelties: Tabletsheadphones, smart watches, smartbands, Scooters electric and a removable lens prototype for smartphone.

A sign of industrial solidity and strategic vision for the Chinese giant who, despite tariff controversies with the European Union, grows with global level. In fact, some official figures corresponding to the second quarter of 2024 point to an interannual growth of Xiaomi of 30.5%.

Mobile World Congress 2025: dates, tickets and what to expect The important Barcelona Fair dedicated to the mobile communication industry heats engines to announce several telephone novelties.

News in Xiaomi’s 15 series

In this MWC 2025all the foci focused on the new 15 series of the Xiaomi, in particular, in the 15 ultra. Once again, this phone wants to claim first place as “the smartphone With the best camera in the market. “Michael Feng, general manager of the manufacturer declared Wired Italy that these new models represent the evolution of the Xiaomi family, not only consolidating the commitment to redefine market standards, but also responding to the needs of those who seek the latest in performance and quality.

“The Xiaomi 15 series is an important incorporation into our range of devices with the aim of consolidating our solid position in the high -end segment. In addition, it is a testimony of the promise we made to all our users to raise the photographic experience of the smartphones And, above all, always put it at your fingertips, “says Feng.

The high-end model camera system has no comparison, since it is equipped with Leica Summilux, including a 1-inch Leica main camera with a 50 MP Sony Lyt-900 sensor, a 70 mm Leica telephotojective and an ultimateobjective Leica of 200 MP. It also has improvements in video behavior, The 15 Ultra model now supports 4K video recording to 120 fps with optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS), ensuring professional clips even in motion. Video Dolby Vision recording at 4K 60FPS, the 10 -bit record at all focal distances and ACES technology further expand the creative possibilities of professional creators.

The WQHD+ Amoled screen of 6.73 inches is excellent: with a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits in 25% of the screen, and a significant improvement in the silicon carbide battery (sic), which allows the capacity to be increased up to 5,410 mAh without compromising the weight and size of the phone. However, prices are still quite high, starting at 1,499 euros (more than $ 1,570 to change) for the 16 of 516 GB version, and climbing up to 1,699 euros (more than $ 1,780) for the configuration of 16 GB plus 1 TB.

Xiaomi 15. Courtesy: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 15 has a photographic vocation similar to that of his brother. This smartphone It has a triple camera with focal distances from 14mm to 120mm and an optical lens Leica Summilux. Fastshot mode allows ultra -granted photos and admits 8K video recording at 30 fps. It incorporates a compact Amoled Crystalres screen of 6.36 inches with a high beak of brightness. The price of Xiaomi 15 starts at 999 euros (almost 1.50 dollars to change).

Xiaomi presents Hyperos, the operating system that will replace Miui Hyperos will debut with the Xiaomi 14 series and will be deployed worldwide throughout the next year.

Hyperos 2 operating system

Both models are driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, with Xiaomi ICeloop cooling system and intelligent battery management Xiaomi arises. Under the housing is also the new version of the company’s operating system based in Beijing. The Hyperos 2 operating system introduces three key innovations: Hypercore, Hyperconnect and Hyperai. Hypercore optimizes system performance and user experience, while Hyperconnect breaks the barriers between devices, allowing multiplatform connectivity without fissures. For its part, Hyperai offers artificial intelligence tools to improve productivity and creativity, such as Ai Writing, Ai Speech Recognition and AI Image Enhancement.

“With the debut of Xiaomi Hyperos 2 this year, we have refined the experience, making it even more intelligent and intuitive through the integration of advanced artificial intelligence functions. This achievement is the result of the efforts of more than 3,000 engineers of our team and is another confirmation of our mission: make the daily life of people be brilliant and more interconnected,” says Feng.